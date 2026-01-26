Who is Morgan L. Morrow? West Virginia woman, 39, arrested over alleged plot to assassinate Trump

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of Morrow’s Facebook page, where her bio says, “Friendly and Patient Customer Service,” adding that the “friendly voice is natural, the patience comes from being a full-time mom for 13 years”. The profile says Morrow went to Marietta High School.

According to an X post shared by Libs of TikTok, Morrow is a librarian at Jackson County Public Library in West Virginia. While she allegedly called for someone to assassinate Trump, other commenters called for Stephen Miller, Larry Ellison, and Peter Thiel to be killed too.

A woman from Ripley, West Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump , the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has announced. Morgan L. Morrow, 39, has been accused of using social media to recruit "individuals to pursue and assassinate" Trump, deputies said.

The Jackson County WV Sheriff's Department announced Morrow’s arrest in Facebook post, writing, “Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County Bureua of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump. Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation. Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS.”

Read More | Who is JoAnna St. Germain? Maine school teacher says Trump ‘needs to die,’ urges Secret Service to ‘take out’ supporters

The statement, by Sheriff RH Mellinger, noted, “This is not meant to be a political - oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns. Stay safe and stay warm, everyone.”