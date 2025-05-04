Who is JoAnna St. Germain? Maine school teacher says Trump ‘needs to die,’ urges Secret Service to ‘take out’ supporters

A Maine high school teacher said Donald Trump "need to die" and urged the US Secret Service to “take out” people who support the president. JoAnna St. Germain’s string of social media posts surfaced this week. Who is JoAnna St. Germain? US teacher says ‘Trump and his cronies need to die’ (JoAnna St. Germain/Facebook)

“The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it. You are the ones with the power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts,” Germain said on Facebook.

“If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself,” the educator further wrote, adding that she was she was “not talking about assassinating a president” because a president is “a person duly elected by the American people,” but Trump is leading “a fascist dictatorship.”

Germain has since pinned the post to the top of her Facebook page. She further wrote in the post, “Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you.”

Who is JoAnna St. Germain?

Germain is a Waterville Senior High School English teacher, according to the New York Post. After her rant went viral, she wrote in another post that she did not mean that all Republicans should die. “I have no beef with Republicans. I have no beef with MAGA,” she stressed.

“I meant that those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable,” she added. “I’ve been teaching history for so long, and it’s very difficult to watch things repeat in rhymes. I love each and every one of you, and I understand why you’re angry with me. I love your children. I love the disabled. I love the LGBTQ+ community. I love black and brown people. I love autistic people. My love holds no quarter for people in power actively harming those I love.”

In another post, Germain said she has “zero shame” about what she said and that she knew that she would “likely lose my job and benefits.” “I’m not backtracking a single thing,” she wrote.

Germain added, “I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with (this is not you - if you’re reading this, this doesn’t apply to you. You are beneath his notice and mine) needs to die. I believe this with the same forceful belief that Hitler and his sycophants needed to die, before they murdered 6 million innocent Jewish persons.”

Germain wrote in a separate post that she she aware that people are “angry with me for stating openly that Trump and his cronies need to die.” “Gosh, I fear I may have “Trump Derangement Syndrome”!” she wrote.

Germain later reposted an emailed statement from the Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen, which was shared by The Maine Wire. “Please know that I have taken steps to ensure everyone’s safety and am, along with the appropriate authorities, actively investigating the incident,” Hallen wrote.

“While I cannot comment on personal matters, I assure you that due process and the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority,” he added.