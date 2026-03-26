Who is Nadia Horn? Eau Claire's North High School teacher arrested in child sexual assault case

Nadia Horn, a 22-year-old teacher at North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was arrested in a child sexual assault investigation, Eau Claire Police said on Wednesday. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Eau Claire Police Department said in Wednesday's release that the School Resource Officer first came to know about the incident and alerted the police about it. ECPD conducted an investigation and found multiple victims associated with the case. Horn was arrested soon after.

According to the website of Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD), Nadia Horn was a special education instructor.

The ECPD said in the release that Nadia Horn faces two charges: Sexual assault of a child by a school staff member and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Her bond has been set at $1898.

"The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer at North High School, who began the investigation," the update read. "Information was gathered, which led to the arrest of NHS staff member Nadia Horn. Through the course of the investigation, multiple victims have been identified."

Horn is currently lodged at the Eau Claire County Jail waiting her initial court appearance. The exact details of the allegations against Nadia Horn are unclear at the moment.

Horn has been suspended without pay till the legal resolution of the case, the school superintendent said.

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School Releases Statement North High School released a statement on Wednesday after the arrest of Nadia Horn was announced by the ECPD on Facebook. In the statement, the school superintendent said that they were made aware of the allegations on Wednesday, and they contacted the police soon after.

"The North High School and District Administration contacted law enforcement immediately upon learning of this allegation," the statement read. "The staff member has been suspended without pay, pending legal resolution. The ECASD will continue cooperating with the Eau Claire Police Department as they investigate this matter."

"Learning about alleged inappropriate conduct by a staff member is deeply troubling for all of us," the statement added, noting that the school's Student Services staff can be contacted by students needing support.

The statement concluded, saying: "We know you may have additional questions. Due to the ongoing investigation, the School District cannot answer any questions you may have. If you have information or concerns that you believe are related to this allegation, please contact the Eau Claire Police Department."