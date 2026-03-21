Who is Nagaraju Balkam? Indian-origin Telugu man arrested in child predator sting in Santa Fe; bodycam video goes viral
Nagaraju Balkam, a 26-year-old Indian national, was arrested in Santa Fe, New Mexico, during an online child predator operation.
An Indian-origin Telugu man was apprehended in Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, USA, as part of an “Online Child Predator Operation” earlier this month. Authorities later identified the person taken into custody during the undercover operation as 26-year-old Nagaraju Balkam.
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Who is Nagaraju Balkam? Indian-origin man held in US
In the first week of March 2026, the Santa Fe Police Department released official bodycam footage of the arrest. The video has since gained significant attention on X, with users extensively sharing and reacting to it across the platform.
The Santa Fe Police Department initially posted the video on its official social media account on March 3, 2026. The footage shows officers positioned behind a closed door, awaiting the right moment to arrest the suspect of Indian origin who is standing outside. One officer is seen peering through the peephole, while another captures the scene on a body camera.
Shortly thereafter, officers hurriedly emerged and arrested Balkam. He was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and grasping a mobile phone encased in orange. While several officers, donned in "POLICE" vests and armed, surrounded him to apply handcuffs, one officer inquired whether he could communicate in English or Spanish.
Once he was secured in handcuffs, the officers led Balkam to an adjacent room. They instructed him to turn towards the wall while they proceeded with a search of his person.
Nagaraju Balkam: When did the arrest took place?
According to the official bodycam footage from the Santa Fe Police Department, the arrest occurred after 10 PM on February 26, 2026. In a post on Instagram dated March 3, officials announced that Nagaraju Balkam, a resident of Santa Fe, was apprehended on charges of "Sexual Exploitation of Children by Prostitution and Child Solicitation by Electronic Communication Device (Meets with Child)."
Reports further stated that Balkam, associated with Santa Fe Police Department case number 2026001937, was not the sole person arrested during the multi-day operation aimed at targeting online sexual predators in Santa Fe. Additional people taken into custody included 59-year-old Eduardo Ramirez, 55-year-old Harold Adams, and 29-year-old Tomas Cacjo.
According to a report from KOAT News, each of the accused now faces charges related to child solicitation, among other allegations. The police have also stated that the investigation remains active, and additional suspects may be charged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More