Who is Nagaraju Balkam? Indian-origin Telugu man arrested in child predator sting in Santa Fe; bodycam video goes viral

An Indian-origin Telugu man was apprehended in Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, USA, as part of an “Online Child Predator Operation” earlier this month. Authorities later identified the person taken into custody during the undercover operation as 26-year-old Nagaraju Balkam. Nagaraju Balkam, a 26-year-old of Indian descent, was arrested in Santa Fe, NM for child solicitation during an undercover operation.

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Who is Nagaraju Balkam? Indian-origin man held in US In the first week of March 2026, the Santa Fe Police Department released official bodycam footage of the arrest. The video has since gained significant attention on X, with users extensively sharing and reacting to it across the platform.

The Santa Fe Police Department initially posted the video on its official social media account on March 3, 2026. The footage shows officers positioned behind a closed door, awaiting the right moment to arrest the suspect of Indian origin who is standing outside. One officer is seen peering through the peephole, while another captures the scene on a body camera.

Shortly thereafter, officers hurriedly emerged and arrested Balkam. He was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and grasping a mobile phone encased in orange. While several officers, donned in "POLICE" vests and armed, surrounded him to apply handcuffs, one officer inquired whether he could communicate in English or Spanish.

Once he was secured in handcuffs, the officers led Balkam to an adjacent room. They instructed him to turn towards the wall while they proceeded with a search of his person.