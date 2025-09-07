Who is Naqwan Antonio Lucas? Third suspect identified in Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym's murder

The third suspect has been identified in the murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, the Metropolitan Police announced. Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, who is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while armed. Authorities identified Naqwan Antonio Lucas as the third suspect in the killing of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym.(DC Police Department)

Eric, the 21-year-old Congressional intern, was killed on June 30, when he was hit was by stray bullets in Washington DC. He used to intern for Kansas representative Ron Estes, and was shot four times. Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising star at Massachusetts, Amherst before tragedy struck.

As authorities continue to search for the third suspect, here's all you need to know about Naqwan Antonio Lucas.

Who is Naqwan Antonio Lucas?

Lucas is 18, making him the oldest of the three suspects in Eric's murder. Jalen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., both 17, have already been arrested and will be tried as adults, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said.

Lucas is from Granby, Massachusetts, Fox News reported, citing MPD officials. It is unknown if he's related to Jailen Lucas, though the two have different cities of residence – with the latter being from Northwest, DC. Authorities have also not confirmed if Naqwan Lucas has a prior criminal record.

“Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Naqwan Lucas should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” the MPD said.

The MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a person responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia. However, the FBI’s Washington Field Office is also offering an additional $15,000 while the United States Marshals Service is offering $10,000 on top of that, bringing the total amount for information on Lucas to $50,000.

What happened to Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

As per authorities, multiple suspects got off a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot, but survived. Investigators reportedly believe that Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.