Who is Rama Duwaji? Zohran Mamdani’s artist wife who he met on Hinge

Rama Duwaji, an accomplished Syrian-American artist, is the wife of Zohran Mamdani — the 33-year-old state assemblyman who shocked many by defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo to clinch the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, look into each other's eyes during a watch party for his primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2025.(Reuters)

On election day, Duwaji took to Instagram with a four-word post — “couldn’t possibly be prouder” — a statement that said everything without needing to say more.

The 27-year-old, Duwaji, whose multimedia work often centers on pro-Palestinian themes joined her husband onstage as he declared victory over Cuomo. Zohran Mamdani paused to thank her during his speech, saying, “I must thank my incredible wife. Rama, thank you,” before kissing her hand.

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) kisses the hand of his wife Rama Duwaji as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (AFP)

If Mamdani defeats incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa in November, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor — and Duwaji, its First Lady.

‘Art is inherently political’

Duwaji’s work is not neutral. Her illustrations often touch on themes of identity, resistance, and injustice—particularly through a pro-Palestinian lens.

In an interview in April about art and activism, she was asked whether artists have a duty to speak on global issues. “I’ll always quote Nina Simone: ‘An artist’s duty as far as I’m concerned is to reflect the times,’” she said.

Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji attends a watch party for Mamdani's primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, in New York City, U.S., June 24, 2025(Reuters)

“I believe everyone has a responsibility to speak out against injustice,” she continued. “And art has such an ability to spread it. I don’t think everybody has to make political work, but art is inherently political in how it’s made, funded, and shared. Even creating art as a refuge from the horrors we see is political to me. It’s a reaction to the world around us," she said, the Associated Press reported.

Duwaji, a Brooklyn-based illustrator, has worked with some of the world’s most prominent institutions. According to AP, her clientele includes The New Yorker, The Washington Post, the BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE, and London’s Tate Modern.

On Election Day, Duwaji's mother-in-law, filmmaker Mira Nair, posted a message to her daughter-in-law about art and its importance.

Zohran Mamdani reacts next to his mother Mira Nair and wife Rama Duwaji during a watch party for his primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2025.(Reuters)

Love story begins on Hinge

The couple’s story is as modern as it gets. “I met my wife on Hinge so there is still hope in those dating apps,” Mamdani joked on The Bulwark podcast, laughing.

About six weeks ago, Mamdani posted a photo set from their civil wedding. The lead image was a poetic black-and-white moment in the Union Square subway.

Duwaji, in a simple white dress and boots, held a bouquet as she and Mamdani stood smiling in a train car, surrounded by indifferent commuters.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji is a Syrian-born illustrator and animator based out of Brooklyn, NYC. (Instagram/zohrankmamdani)

“Before their civil ceremony in New York City, Zohran and his wife celebrated their engagement in Dubai last year—where her family lives—with a small, joyful ceremony surrounded by their loved ones,” The New York Post reported citing Mamdani’s campaign statement.

Couple faced massive online backlash

The couple has faced intense online harassment, much of it politically driven.

“If you take a look at Twitter today, or any day for that matter, you know how vicious politics can be,” Mamdani wrote in a heartfelt caption.

“I usually brush it off, whether it’s death threats or calls for me to be deported. But it’s different when it’s about those you love. Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her.”

“Rama isn’t just my wife,” he added. “She’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.”

(With AP inputs)