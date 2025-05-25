An Olympia, Washington, teacher is under fire for a disturbing social media post where he flaunted a “flag” with the words “this teacher kills fascists” written on it. Ryan Akiyama shared a photo of himself and the flag, with the caption, “Flying this little flag on my hydration pack during the Leavenworth SkyRace this weekend. Might need to print it on a t-shirt next for all my fellow WOKE DEI educators still showing up with courage and care.” Who is Ryan Akiyama? Washington educator under fire for disturbing ‘this teacher kills fascists’ post (salishsearunner/Instagram)

He added, “Yes, I’m woke. Yes, I teach DEI. No, I’m not sorry if that triggers the willfully ignorant.”

Who is Ryan Akiyama?

According to the above X post, Akiyama is a teacher in Olympia. He is a former Yelm High School principal who was arrested for DUI a few years back. In 2019, he accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to charges of reckless driving. During his court appearance, he was ordered to pay $533, placed on probation and given a suspended jail sentence, according to Thurston County District Court documents, Nisqually Valley News reported.

During a November 5, 2019, court appearance, Akiyama pleaded guilty to reckless driving. At the time, original charges of DUI and possession of a dangerous weapon were amended.

A jail sentence of 364 days with 364 days suspended was imposed by the court, which meant Akiyama would avoid being put behind bars as long as he did not commit any additional crimes. His probation included breath and urine testing, a substance abuse evaluation, alcohol information school and a victims panel, court documents stated.

The case stemmed from an April 28 incident that year when the Washington State Patrol pulled Akiyama over for speeding in a 25 mph zone. He was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A Washington State Patrol investigation report said that just after midnight on the day of the incident, which took place on Fourth Avenue near Plum Street, Akiyama passed a trooper without his lights on and accelerated to 10 miles over the 25 mph speed limit. A trooper pulled him over, and found that there was an “obvious odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.” Akiyama later admitted that he had had three to four drinks since 6 pm. Brass knuckles were found in his pocket.

Akiyama was then transported to the Olympia Police Department where his blood alcohol testing was carried out. The report revealed that his samples read in at 0.123, 0.124, 0.125 and 0.128. After the incident, he was demoted by Yelm Community Schools.