Who is Sadie Novotny and why is the Sonoma County woman suing Costco for $14 million?

A woman from Santa Rosa, California, is suing Costco for more than $14 million, saying a heavy display cabinet fell on her while she was shopping, leaving her with serious injuries.

Sadie Novotny filed the lawsuit on April 29, claiming the store was careless in how it managed its merchandise. She says this led to the accident that caused her permanent injuries.

The case was first filed in California Superior Court in Alameda County, but was moved to the US District Court for Northern California on June 5, after Costco’s legal team requested the change.

What happened?

The suit says she suffered “multiple, permanent and catastrophic” injuries, including a head injury and a traumatic brain injury.

A Costco incident report included in the complaint shows that Novotny and her husband were trying to buy a liquor cabinet when the floor model suddenly tipped over.

She said she managed to catch the cabinet and push it back, but right away felt pain in her “right shoulder, forearm, hand, fingers and lower back,” according to the report.

Novotny is suing for general negligence, but also for premises liability and products liability.

In legal terms, premises liability means the store could be held responsible for injuries that happen on their property. Products liability means a defective or unsafe item may have caused harm.

Costco’s Response

In May, attorney Nick Rineberg, who represents both Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) and Costco Wholesale Membership, Inc. (“Membership”), filed a request asking the court to remove Membership from the lawsuit. He said, “Costco and Membership are separate entities, Membership does not operate the subject premises, Membership does not employ any persons at the subject premises, and Membership does not own, lease, operate, or manage the subject premises.” The case is now being handled in federal court.