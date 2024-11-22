Who is Sanjay Wadhwa? SEC chair heading probe against Adani Group

Sanjay Wadhwa, Acting Director of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Enforcement, is playing a key role in the investigation into allegations of bribery involving Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and other executives of the Adani Group. Sanjay Wadhwa leads the SEC investigation into bribery allegations involving Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew. (LinkedIn)

The high-profile bribery allegations centre around a scheme to pay Indian officials approximately ₹2,100 crore in exchange for favourable terms in solar power contracts.

Wadhwa has been at the forefront of holding corporate leaders accountable for securities violations.“The commission would continue to vigorously pursue and hold individuals, including senior corporate officers and directors, accountable for violating their securities law,” he stated in a statement to The Economic Times.

“As alleged, Gautam and Sagar Adani induced US investors to buy Adani Green bonds through an offering process that misrepresented not only that Adani Green had a robust anti-bribery compliance program but also that the company’s senior management had not and would not pay or promise to pay bribes, and Cyril Cabanes participated in the underlying bribery scheme while serving as director of a US public company”

Who is Sanjay Wadhwa? Education, career and more

Wadhwa’s academic background spans both business and law. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation from New York University School of Law. Additionally, he earned his Juris Doctor degree from Texas South College of Law Houston.

His professional journey began in 1996 as a Tax Associate at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP. In 2000, he joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, specializing in tax law.

Wadhwa transitioned to public service in 2003, joining the SEC as a Staff Attorney in its Division of Enforcement. Over two decades, he climbed the ranks, holding critical roles such as Branch Chief, Assistant Director, and Deputy Chief of the Market Abuse Unit.

He later became Associate Director and Senior Associate Director of the New York Regional Office. In 2021, Wadhwa was appointed Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division, a position that paved the way for his elevation to Acting Director in October 2024.

Notably, another Indian-origin, Tejal Shah also spearheading the investigation against Adani groups, alongside Wadhwa.