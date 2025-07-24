Who is Shane? NBA journalist Taylor Rooks' mysterious husband

NBA broadcaster and TNT favourite Taylor Rooks took fans by surprise this week when she announced she’s officially married. TNT broadcaster Taylor Rooks shocked fans with her marriage announcement on Instagram.(Instagram/Taylor Rooks)

The announcement came through a series of Instagram photos from her wedding night, with the caption, “What a night. This is love.”

But while the photos gave a glimpse into the celebration, one detail remained a mystery: who exactly is her new husband?

Though Rooks has kept things very discreet, her husband’s name, Shane, appears on the evening’s wedding menu, shared in one of the Instagram snapshots. That’s led some internet sleuths to speculate his full name might be Shane Fowler, but Rooks hasn’t confirmed.

Notably, Rooks' guest list included Donovan Mitchell and fiancée Coco Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and even Jack Harlow.