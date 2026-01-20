Who is Steven Meyer, the Judge shot in Lafayette, Indiana?

Steven Meyer has been identified as the judge who was shot inside his home in Lafayette, Indiana, on Monday. His wife, Kimberly, was also injured in the shooting. Judge Steven Meyer and his wife Kimberly were shot inside their home in Lafayette, Indiana. (LinkedIn/ Steven Meyer and UnSplash)

What we know about the shooting Lafayette police responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officers found Meyer and his wife with gunshot wound. Meyer was shot in the arm, and Kimberly Meyer was shot in the hip. Both were reported in stable condition.

Also Read: Who was Aidan Knowles? Lawrence bar shooting victim identified; family says he was in 'wrong place at wrong time'

Kimberly Meyer speaks out In a statement released by police, Kimberly Meyer thanked first responders and the community for their support.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department's investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," she said. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident."

Suspect at large Justice Loretta H. Rush confirmed that the suspect remains at large. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Also Read: Rene Nicole Good's partner being investigated by federal authorities? Latest update on Becca Good

Who is Steven Meyer? Steven P. Meyer serves as a judge for Tippecanoe County Superior Court in Indiana. He has practiced law in the Lafayette area for 30 years and worked as a public defender in Tippecanoe County for over a decade. Meyer has presided over several high-profile cases and recently announced plans to retire.

Speaking about her longtime friend, Justice Rush said, "I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me."

"I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law," Rush added. “Please remain vigilant in your own security.”