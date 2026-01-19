Who was Aidan Knowles? Lawrence bar shooting victim identified; family says he was in 'wrong place at wrong time'

Aidan Knowles, an 18-year-old resident of Lawrence, Kansas, was fatally shot early on January 17, outside the popular downtown Jayhawk Cafe, police and family confirmed on January 18. Aidan Knowles, 18, is identified as the victim who was fatally shot outside the Jayhawk Cafe in Lawrence, Kansas, on January 17. (Unsplash)

Family issues statement Bobby Knowles, the father of the 18-year-old victim, posted the following on Facebook, which the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department shared: “Unfortunately, the news is true. Our son, Aidan, was shot and killed outside a bar in Lawrence early yesterday morning. One of his close friends was also shot and, by the grace of God, survived against all odds. We have learned that our son was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. We are completely devastated.”

Who was Aidan Knowles? Lawrence Police Department officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Saturday, January 17, to reports of gunfire near the bar at 13th and Ohio, near the University of Kansas. Upon arrival, officers found two teens with gunshot wounds.

Aidan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the16-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Knowles' identity was confirmed by his father, Bobby Knowles, in a heartfelt social media post. In the message, Knowles mourned his son's death. He wrote that Aidan had simply been “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Knowles also confirmed that the second victim was one of Aidan's close friends and expressed gratitude that he “survived against all odds.”

Two suspects have been identified Police immediately located the two suspects, Caiden Carl Ralph Clem and Daitron Lamont Daniels, walking several blocks from the scene shortly after shots were fired and detained them for questioning. Both suspects are currently booked into the Douglas County Correctional facility on serious felony charges.

According to reports, both Clem and Daniels have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, while Daniels faces additional charges of second-degree attempted murder.

None of the suspects have been granted bond.