Who are Taryn and Dennis Morgan? 5 things on Halifax owners of Carsonville Hotel after man shoots wife, then himself

Taryn, his wife, was found dead at their home on 94 Carsonville Road. The couple are from Halifax and own the Carsonville Hotel. On the business page , it is described as a ‘family restaurant , seated on 1.5 acres, in a beautiful, quiet setting in Powells Valley. There is an inside bar, a dining area, banquet room and outside bar/deck area with seating under roof and also open roof.’

Dennis Morgan first shot and killed his wife, before turning the gun on himself, reportedly after a domestic dispute, in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania . The incident took place on Thursday in the Jefferson Township area and Dennis is not expected to survive, as per reports.

Taryn, meanwhile, had last posted on her Facebook profile in October 2025, where she asked people if they were looking for tickets to the rodeo. When introducing Taryn, the school district had said “We can't wait for all the great things she and our Ag students will accomplish!”.

Following her demise, the school district reportedly released a statement.

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“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Taryn Morgan, a dedicated member of our UDA High School faculty, passed away today. This is an incredibly painful moment for our students, staff, and the entire Trojan family. Words cannot fully capture the loss we feel, and we recognize that this news will be hard for many in our community to process,” the statement read, as per Local21News.

“We know that grief can be hard to navigate, especially for young people. We want every student to know that they are not alone. Students who need additional support are encouraged to reach out to the High School office directly at 717-362-8181. Counselors and staff will be available to help. We ask that you hold the Morgan family in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time. Please take care of yourselves and each other,” it added.

A statement on Facebook reportedly read, “She was a mentor, a role model, and a constant source of passion and positivity for so many students and community members. Her love for agriculture and her dedication to her students left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten.” However, this post could not be accessed at the time of writing.