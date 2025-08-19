A Harvard researcher has alleged that he was left bloodied and beaten by a gang of teens after he asked them to keep quiet at a movie screening in Boston. Thiago Rentz, a 35-year-old Harvard researcher from Brazil, was allegedly attacked while watching the horror film Weapons last week at the AMC Boston Common 19. He said a group of five teenagers in the theater attacked him after he asked them to keep quiet several times, as reported by NBC Boston. Who is Thiago Rentz? Harvard researcher allegedly brutally beaten by 5 teens while watching Weapons in Boston theater (NBC10 Boston screenshot/YouTube)

“They were there disturbing all of the people, clapping and screaming all the time,” Rentz told the outlet. “I asked them for respect. I asked them to leave the theater because we just wanted to watch the movie.”

Rentz claimed that when he tried to leave the theater, they would not let him. “They made like a wall so I tried to pass to leave and they couldn’t let me pass,” he said, adding that his friend was screaming for help.

He added, “They just punched me. I didn’t fight back. I was like scared and then I just faced the wall, and I just protected my face in my head, but the target was obviously my head because they were punching my head and my face.”

Images of Rentz after the alleged attack show him with a badly bruised left eye. His mouth was bloodied and one of his hands had blood smeared on it.

“It was one, me against five,” Rentz said.

Who is Thiago Rentz?

Rentz is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Center for Excellence in Vascular Biology in the Cardiovascular Division of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. His bio on the Harvard website reads, “I am working with Dr. Peter Libby’s group on multiple projects centered around the association between atherosclerosis and clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP). I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from the State University of Ponta Grossa (Parana, Brazil) and obtained my Master’s (2015) and Ph.D. (2020) degrees in Functional and Molecular Biology with an emphasis on Physiology from the State University of Campinas (São Paulo – Brazil).”

The bio adds that Rentz has been working on lipid metabolism and experimental atherosclerosis for as many as ten years. “During this time, I have been focusing my efforts on studying the effects of physical exercise and bone marrow transplantation on the atherogenesis process in order to unravel mechanisms and seek strategies for resolution,” the bio further says. “I have also worked as a researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Cardiology of the Heart Institute affiliated to the University of São Paulo in basic and clinical research studies focusing on hypertension. I also have teaching experience. I taught Human Physiology and Biophysical as a college instructor at the State University of Ponta Grossa for Biology, Physical Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Animal Science undergraduate courses (2016-2019).”

What happened after the attack?

After the attack, the group of teens fled the scene. Rentz’s friend tried to find help, and ended up coming across a security guard who eventually called the authorities.

Boston police arrived around 12:45 am after the theater had already closed. Rentz sustained a minor injury to his nose, a police report revealed.

“Harassment is not good in a public space. … This is absurd, so I think they need to hire more people to work as security,” Rentz said.

Rentz is trying to make sure that security cameras are thoroughly checked so that the alleged suspects can be identified. They were all dressed in black, but their faces were exposed.

“I want the attackers to be identified because they need to be punished,” said Rentz.