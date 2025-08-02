Who is Tilman Fertitta? Here's why US ambassador to Italy ditched Rome's Villa Tavern, stayed aboard $150mn superyacht

Tilman Fertitta, a Texas billionaire who was appointed US ambassador to Italy, spent weeks living on his superyacht as he was displeased with his new official 7-acre residence in Rome. Trump nominated Tilman Fertitta, 68, to be ambassador to Italy in December, and the Senate confirmed his appointment in April.(AP)

Trump nominated Fertitta, 68, to be ambassador to Italy in December, and the Senate confirmed his appointment in April. The Houston Rockets owner did not move into Villa Taverna, his official Roman dwelling, until July 10 after a “series” of improvements.

According to Italian daily newspaper Corriere, he has decided to reside on his 252-foot superyacht Boardwalk, which is anchored off the coast of Civitavecchia. He uses a helicopter to commute to his professional duties on land, annoying the locals.

A representative for his business, Fertitta Entertainment, told the Daily Mail that the ambassador chose to live on his $150 million yacht as the historic Roman mansion was being renovated.

According to the spokeswoman, Ambassador Fertitta has been residing in Villa Taverna since July 10 and was eager to move in with his family.

“Several weeks prior, however, during the construction improvements to the family quarters (which he paid for), required that he live elsewhere. Rather than a hotel, he chose to commute from his yacht to the embassy, which amounted to only 3.5 weeks.”

What we know about Villa Taverna

US ambassadors to Italy have lived in Villa Taverna for several decades. Situated in the center of Rome and encircled by verdant gardens, the sophisticated 17th-century mansion has long served as a representation of taciturn diplomacy and the close relationship between the United States and Italy.

David H. Thorne, a former ambassador, once called his stay there a “honor and privilege… at this magnificent villa.”

It's the type of historically significant location where leaders have welcomed dignitaries, artists, and intellectuals in a setting that combines traditional charm with contemporary diplomacy.

All about his $150 million superyacht: Boardwalk

Fertitta's personality and wealth are reflected in the 77-meter yacht Boardwalk, which was constructed in 2021 by the Dutch shipyard Feadship. With an estimated $11 billion in net worth, the Texan billionaire doesn't cut corners when it comes to style and comfort.

“It’s one of those things I always wanted and I’ll always have. It isn’t cheap, I can tell you that… every time I walk on it, I tell myself, ‘God, I love this boat,’” Fertitta told ABC News.

Boardwalk, designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and furnished by Halffman Interiors, features a full-sized pool, a wine cellar, a sky lounge, a gym, and a beach club. With a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, it can carry a crew of 22 and 14 passengers.

Additionally, it has an Airbus H130 helicopter with the registration N252TF, which is a reference to Fertitta's initials. He travels to meetings in Rome and even to ceremonial occasions in areas like Nettuno in the helicopter. However, Rome airspace has restrictions and only the Pope and the head of state of Italy are allowed to fly the helicopter to Villa Taverna.