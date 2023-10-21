Who is Tom Emmer? Trump says he doesn't back House Majority Whip's speaker bid

After House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan was voted out as Speaker nominee by Republicans on Friday, another face has emerged as one of the hopefuls. Tom Emmer, Minnesota Representative and U.S. House Majority Whip is now expected to seek for speakership. In addition to Jordan, Majority Leader Steve Scalise also faced a failed bid. However, Donald Trump has confided in his allies that he does not back Emmer's bid for speaker, according to Politico. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) watches as the House of Representatives votes for a third time on whether to elevate Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to Speaker of the House in the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Tom Emmer?

Emer served three terms as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011 before he was elected to Congress. Additionally, he served on several committees -Finance, Health Care, Human Services Policy and Oversight, the State and Local Government Operations Reform, and Technology and Elections, during his time at the state office.

In 2009, Emmer announced that he would be running for governor and received an endorsement from Sarah Palin, former Alaska Gov. However, he lost to Mark Dayton, his Democratic opponent by less than a percentage point. From 2019 to 2023, Emmer served two full terms as the Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). When he became the House Majority Whip, Emmer released a statement, saying, “It is an honor to be entrusted by my colleagues with the role of Majority Whip. Now the hard work begins.”

Is Tom Emmer running for Speaker?

Emmer reportedly told members of the House Republican Conference that he would be seeking the nomination and in a Friday afternoon statement, a source familiar with the situation confirmed that the Minnesota Rep has been “making calls for speaker,” as per Kare11. Moreover, on X, formerly Twitter, NBC News political analyst Jake Sherman wrote, “BREAKING -- TOM EMMER has told members of the House Republican Conference that he will seek the nomination for speaker. The Minnesotan is currently the No. 3 House Republican. He'll immediately become the frontrunner in this race.”

Emmer's endorsements for speakership

Even before Emmer declared that we would run for speaker, Kevin McCarthy vouched for him, saying, “He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority,” as per The Hill. Moreover, Rep. Ken Buck cast his ballot for Emmer, refusing to support Jordon's nomination.

