Who is Tracy Haynes? Chilling remark by Dallas school shooting suspect revealed; here's what we know about his motive

Tracy Haynes, 17-year-old Dallas' Wilmer-Hutchins High school shooting suspect, turned himself in Tuesday night and is now charged with serious assault in a mass shooting. He was taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail with a bail bond of $600,000. Tracy Haynes was taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail with a bail bond of $600,000.. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

The shooting incident at Wilmins-Hutchins High School left four people injured as they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

After first responders surrounded the Dallas school as students departed at 1 pm, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that four students were shot.

‘I want to deal with this’, Tracy Haynes told community advocate

According to Antong Lucky, a community advocate against violence, stated that the family member of Haynes contacted the assistance line of his campaign group since they were concerned about the suspect,

Haynes then consented to surrender, stated Lucky, as per Dallas Morning News.

“I want to deal with this,” Haynes, 17, reportedly told him.

The shooting occurs a year after the similar gun shooting incident at Wilmer-Hutchins High school.

Also Read: Photos: Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting in Dallas causes panic among students; ‘Running, everybody was running’

What was Tracy Haynes motive?

While the reason behind the shooting is still unknown, a student told NBC affiliate KXAS-TV that she had heard it was related to a dice game.

Police informed that the injured students' age ranges between15 and 18, and their injuries varied from critical to non-life-threatening.

During the horrific shooting, a 17-year-old student was wounded in the leg, according to Fox station KDFW.

Dallas school shooting leaves students stunned

In a live Facebook streaming, students were seen fleeing the school in panic during the shooting incident.

After exiting the school, some people provided details about the horrific encounter.

In the video, one youngster claimed to have seen “blood on the floor.” Someone was “shot in the leg” in the school lunchroom, another said.

The Texas Tribune reports that one thousand students are enrolled in Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Dallas ISD's Wilmer Hutchins High School will be closed for safety inspections and emotional support services amid the ongoing probe into the tragic shooting incident.