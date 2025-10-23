Who is Tydrea Young? Edgefield County mugshot sparks Sandra Bland comparisons

The mugshot of a woman from Edgefield County, South Carolina, named Tydrea Young, went viral on social media. Users started claiming based on how Tydrea Young looked in the picture that she had died in police custody. But those inferences are based only on the mugshot alone, as there is no confirmation that Tydrea Young has passed away. Sandra Bland (L) and Tydrea Young.(Waller County jail and Edgefield County jail)

Arrest records in South Carolina showed that Tydrea Young is a 35-year-old woman from Johnston, South Carolina, who was arrested on October 9, 2025, on battery and assault charges in Edgefield County. Her mugshot showed her in distress and what appeared to be possible bruises on her face and mouth.

Social media erupted with comparisons with Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old woman who was found dead from hanging in a jail cell in Waller County in Texas, on July 13, 2015. Social media insinuated that Young has died in police custody, like the custodial death of Sandra Bland.

However, as mentioned before, there are no credible sources to confirm that Tydrea Young has passed away.

Nonetheless, the following Facebook post in one such example which sparked rumors and comparisons with Sandra Bland.

Also read: South Carolina mass shooting suspect: All we know about victims as officials probe ‘persons of interest’

Sandra Bland's Death: What Happened To Her?

Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old African American woman, was found dead in her jail cell in Waller County, Texas. Her arrest followed a traffic stop for failing to signal, which escalated after a confrontation with the officer. She was charged with assaulting a public servant and taken to the Waller County Jail.

Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but it sparked widespread controversy and outrage. Many questioned the circumstances of her arrest, the treatment she received in jail, and the broader issues of racial profiling and police misconduct.