Who is Valeria Nicov? Sean Penn's girlfriend with 35 years age gap sparks buzz after Golden Globes appearance

Nicov is reportedly 30 years old, while Penn is 65. Photos of Penn and Nicov also showed the stark height difference between the two, leading many to wonder how tall the veteran actor's girlfriend was. As per IMDb, Nicov is 5′ 9¾″ (1.77 m).

Valeria Nicov and Sean Penn were reportedly first spotted together in Madrid in 2024, as per Page Six. They were seen kissing and holding hands. Two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut together, at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, where Valeria opted for a strapless black gown with a black cape.

The Milk actor kept the chatter going when he was later photographed with girlfriend Valeria Nicov, who's 35 years younger to him. Several photos and videos of Penn and Nicov were circulated on social media. Amid the buzz, here's everything to know about Valeria Nicov.

Sean Penn delivered a fantastic performance as Colonel Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another . However, that is not why the actor caused a buzz during the Golden Globes . Penn turned heads as he was photographed smoking inside.

Another person shared a video edit of the two together and wrote “Sean Penn with his girlfriend who is 35 years younger! People are starting to notice something that stands out.”

Nicov is from Chisinau, Moldova and she studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) and Cours Florent. She's best known for her roles in Emily in Paris, where she plays a bartender, and for French television shows like Don't Worry About the Kids, and Mike.

As per her talent agency bio, Nicov speaks French, English, Spanish, and Russian fluently. She can reportedly play the piano and is an experienced horse rider as well. Nicov has also made a name for herself as a model and is signed with Premium Models, a Paris-based agency. She's worked with brands like Dada Sport, Carolina Herrera, and Bonanza.