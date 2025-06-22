Who is Vance Boelter? Everything we know about the Minnesota shooting suspect

Vance Luther Boelter, the man accused of fatally shooting Democratic Minnesota State House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman in the early hours of June 14, is now facing a slew of federal and state murder charges. Boelter also shot and seriously wounded Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, later that same night. A handout photo posted by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspected gunman in the shooting deaths of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband, in custody, at an unidentified location, released June 15, 2025. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS)

Background

Boelter graduated in the 1990s with a Diploma in Practical Theology in Leadership and Pastoral from Christ For The Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas. After returning to Minnesota, he earned a degree from St. Cloud State University in 1996. He went on to work in the food service industry for companies like Gerber and 7-Eleven.

In 2021, Boelter abruptly left his job and moved to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he began preaching sermons. Back in Minnesota, he worked at funeral homes to finance his travel and launched a number of ventures, including a security business and a fishing operation called “Red Lion” in Congo.

"I was more on the side of, ‘Hey buddy, this doesn’t sound right, it’s irresponsible to quit your job and now you’re burning your cash,'" an acquaintance told CNN. “It just made no sense to me.”

Family and "prepper" lifestyle

Boelter lived with his wife Jenny Boelter, their five children, and two German shepherds. During the manhunt, Jenny was pulled over during a traffic stop but was not detained

"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, told FOX 9. "I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives."

According to a newly unsealed FBI affidavit, Boelter and his wife were described as "preppers," a term that refers to people who actively prepare for apocalyptic or catastrophic events by stockpiling supplies and weapons.

Rambling letter and hit list

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Boelter wrote an incoherent letter to the FBI, claiming that Governor Tim Walz had ordered him to assassinate Senator Amy Klobuchar as part of a supposed conspiracy to take her Senate seat. There is no evidence supporting this claim. Authorities also found a manifesto with a “target list” of about 70 Democratic lawmakers, including Walz, Klobuchar, and Sen. Tina Smith.

Federal Charges (Filed in U.S. District Court, Minnesota)

Boelter faces six federal charges, including:

Stalking (Rep. Melissa Hortman) – Max: Life in prison

Stalking (Sen. John Hoffman) – Max: Life in prison

Murder with a firearm (Rep. Melissa Hortman) – Max: Life or death penalty

Murder with a firearm (Mark Hortman) – Max: Life or death penalty

Firearms offense (Sen. John Hoffman shooting) – Max: unspecified, typically severe

Firearms offense (Yvette Hoffman shooting) – Max: unspecified, typically severe

State Charges (Filed in Hennepin County Court)

Boelter also faces four state-level charges:

Second-degree murder (Melissa Hortman) – Up to 40 years in prison

Second-degree murder (Mark Hortman) – Up to 40 years in prison

Second-degree attempted murder (Sen. John Hoffman) – Up to 40 years in prison

Second-degree attempted murder (Yvette Hoffman) – Up to 40 years in prison