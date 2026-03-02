Who is Vinny Martorano? CBS Austin reporter refuses order to avoid pro-Trump rally amid Iran war; MAGA reacts

Vinny Martorano, a local CBS reporter based in Austin, Texas, unexpectedly became the prominent figure in a media free-speech controversy over the weekend. During a Facebook Live broadcast from the Texas Capitol on Saturday, he seemingly disregarded directives not to concentrate on a pro-Trump rally associated with US and Israeli military actions against Iran. CBS reporter Vinny Martorano became a focal point in a free-speech debate after he ignored management's orders during a Facebook Live broadcast at a pro-Trump rally. (Vinny Martorano/X)

Within a few hours, a 30-second video clip of Martorano asserting that he would “cover it anyway” has gone viral, resulting in over 100,000 posts on X and a surge of allegations that CBS attempted to stifle support for Donald Trump.

Protests and pro-Trump rallies in US The announcement followed a day of rising demonstrations outside the Texas Capitol, triggered by the joint US-Israeli assault on Iran, which elicited sharply polarized responses throughout the US. Martorano, a multimedia journalist affiliated with Sinclair-owned CBS Austin (KEYE-TV), had initially been dispatched to cover a protest against the strikes on Iran, advocating for peace in the Middle East.

As the day progressed, counter-protesters assembled to support the attack and express their admiration for Trump. It was during his preparations to report from that pro-Trump gathering that the now-viral interaction with his crew was recorded on camera.

In the raw Facebook Live footage, posted on CBS Austin's own page, a colleague hands Martorano a phone with what appears to be a message from station management. On camera, he asks what it means and is told, in essence, that 'they' do not want the team to focus on 'this' — the Trump-supporting rally behind him. Martorano hesitates, glances back at the chanting crowd, and calmly states that he is going to cover it regardless.