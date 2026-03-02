Who is Vinny Martorano? CBS Austin reporter refuses order to avoid pro-Trump rally amid Iran war; MAGA reacts
Austin CBS reporter Vinny Martorano ignited controversy after a Facebook Live broadcast where he ignored orders not to focus on a pro-Trump rally.
Vinny Martorano, a local CBS reporter based in Austin, Texas, unexpectedly became the prominent figure in a media free-speech controversy over the weekend. During a Facebook Live broadcast from the Texas Capitol on Saturday, he seemingly disregarded directives not to concentrate on a pro-Trump rally associated with US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
Within a few hours, a 30-second video clip of Martorano asserting that he would “cover it anyway” has gone viral, resulting in over 100,000 posts on X and a surge of allegations that CBS attempted to stifle support for Donald Trump.
Protests and pro-Trump rallies in US
The announcement followed a day of rising demonstrations outside the Texas Capitol, triggered by the joint US-Israeli assault on Iran, which elicited sharply polarized responses throughout the US. Martorano, a multimedia journalist affiliated with Sinclair-owned CBS Austin (KEYE-TV), had initially been dispatched to cover a protest against the strikes on Iran, advocating for peace in the Middle East.
As the day progressed, counter-protesters assembled to support the attack and express their admiration for Trump. It was during his preparations to report from that pro-Trump gathering that the now-viral interaction with his crew was recorded on camera.
In the raw Facebook Live footage, posted on CBS Austin's own page, a colleague hands Martorano a phone with what appears to be a message from station management. On camera, he asks what it means and is told, in essence, that 'they' do not want the team to focus on 'this' — the Trump-supporting rally behind him. Martorano hesitates, glances back at the chanting crowd, and calmly states that he is going to cover it regardless.
Here's what Vinny Martorano told his audience
Martorano informed the audience that perspectives throughout Austin were divided regarding the joint US-Israeli strike that occurred earlier that morning. He characterized the group behind him as expressing gratitude to Trump and the US government for executing the attack, while also mentioning that other citizens in different parts of the city were advocating for increased peace in the Middle East. The strike is eliciting a range of opinions, he stated.
Reacting to his post, several Trump supporters hailed Martorano, with one saying, “Thank you good man for reporting ethically and with integrity - you’re a good man among much trash in your profession. I hope much success and riches are given to you for your actions.”
“Vinny, on behalf of all Iranians who’ve had our voices silenced by media all over the world: thank you. Thank you for choosing to cover the truth even when they wanted to stop you. You’re Iranian now, welcome to the family. 🙏,” another said.
