Who qualifies for $5,000 IRS refund? Check eligibility and requirements

Some U.S. taxpayers might qualify for a refund of as much as $5,000 from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, this payment is not a new stimulus check. Rather, it originates from an existing tax benefit that numerous families might overlook. The IRS announces that some U.S. taxpayers could receive up to $5,000 via the Adoption Tax Credit, which helps cover adoption-related expenses. (Unsplash)

According to a Newsweek report, the possible refund is linked to the federal Adoption Tax Credit, which assists in covering costs related to adopting a child. This credit has been included in the tax code for several years, but modifications in its application may enable certain taxpayers to obtain a refundable amount of up to $5,000.

The announcement was emphasized by IRS chief Frank Bisignano, who stated that many Americans may still be eligible for refunds through credits they have not claimed or fully utilized.

Who is eligible for the $5,000 refund? The refund opportunity primarily pertains to families who have adopted, or initiated the adoption process, for a child under the age of 18 and have incurred qualifying expenses throughout the adoption process.

Eligible expenses may encompass: The total Adoption Tax Credit can amount to as much as $17,280; however, only a portion—up to $5,000—may be refundable based on the taxpayer's specific circumstances and eligibility.

Income thresholds are also applicable, suggesting that higher-income households may experience a reduction or complete phase-out of the credit. Financial experts advise taxpayers to thoroughly examine eligibility criteria before presuming they qualify.

Why there is misunderstanding regarding the payment The amount of “$5,000” has been widely circulated online, occasionally being referred to as a new government payment accessible to all taxpayers. Nevertheless, experts assert that this is inaccurate.

Speaking to Newsweek, tax professionals stated that the benefit originates from an existing credit and is exclusively available to taxpayers who fulfill particular requirements concerning adoption expenses.

Officials have also cautioned that taxpayers should be wary of misleading claims on social media that promise substantial refunds without proper documentation. Submitting inaccurate tax returns or improperly claiming credits could result in penalties, audits, or delays in refund processing.

For people who believe they may qualify, the IRS advises reviewing the guidelines for the Adoption Tax Credit and ensuring that the necessary documentation is included when submitting their tax return.