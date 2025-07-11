Who was Aldo Miranda? The 32-year-old TikTok star found dead at home

The online world is mourning the loss of Aldo Miranda, a popular Mexican content creator known for his hilarious TikTok videos. He passed away at the age of 32 on July 8 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, as reported by People. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. Aldo Miranda’s management company, the Albe Group, confirmed his death by sharing an Instagram post.(aldomirandar/Instagram)

Who was Aldo Miranda?

If you spent any time on TikTok, chances are you have come across one of Aldo Miranda’s videos. He was known for his funny and relatable content. With over 10.2 million followers on TikTok and close to half a million followers on Instagram, he made a big impact with entertaining clips that often went viral.

But Miranda was not just an internet personality. Offline, he worked as a teacher with Mexico’s Ministry of Public Education. Balancing two completely different worlds, he showed that humor and heart could go hand-in-hand. Fans loved him not just for the jokes, but for the kindness and sincerity that came through his content.

What happened to Aldo Miranda?

According to reports from local authorities and People en Español, Miranda was found dead in his home. His body was discovered in an upstairs room. While the investigation is still ongoing, early reports suggest suicide as the cause.

His management company, the Albe Group, confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram post. They remembered him not only as a collaborator but as a close friend who brought joy and authenticity to everyone around him.

“Aldo decided to leave early,” the post said, “We are going to miss you like you have no idea.”

