Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi

Who was Aldo Miranda? The 32-year-old TikTok star found dead at home

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Aldo Miranda, a beloved Mexican TikTok creator known for his comedic videos, passed away at 32. 

The online world is mourning the loss of Aldo Miranda, a popular Mexican content creator known for his hilarious TikTok videos. He passed away at the age of 32 on July 8 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, as reported by People. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

Aldo Miranda’s management company, the Albe Group, confirmed his death by sharing an Instagram post.(aldomirandar/Instagram)
Aldo Miranda's management company, the Albe Group, confirmed his death by sharing an Instagram post.

Who was Aldo Miranda?

If you spent any time on TikTok, chances are you have come across one of Aldo Miranda’s videos. He was known for his funny and relatable content. With over 10.2 million followers on TikTok and close to half a million followers on Instagram, he made a big impact with entertaining clips that often went viral.

But Miranda was not just an internet personality. Offline, he worked as a teacher with Mexico’s Ministry of Public Education. Balancing two completely different worlds, he showed that humor and heart could go hand-in-hand. Fans loved him not just for the jokes, but for the kindness and sincerity that came through his content.

What happened to Aldo Miranda?

According to reports from local authorities and People en Español, Miranda was found dead in his home. His body was discovered in an upstairs room. While the investigation is still ongoing, early reports suggest suicide as the cause.

His management company, the Albe Group, confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram post. They remembered him not only as a collaborator but as a close friend who brought joy and authenticity to everyone around him.

“Aldo decided to leave early,” the post said, “We are going to miss you like you have no idea.”

 

FAQs

Q1. Who was Aldo Miranda?

Aldo Miranda was a Mexican TikTok star, known for his viral comedy videos.

Q2. How did Aldo Miranda die?

He was found dead in his home on July 8, 2025. The suspected cause of death is suicide, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Q3. What was Aldo Miranda known for on TikTok?

He gained fame for his humorous and relatable videos, building a following of over 10 million people on the platform.

Q4. Was Aldo Miranda active outside social media?

Yes, apart from his online presence, he worked with the Ministry of Public Education as a teacher.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
Follow Us On