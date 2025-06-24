Who was Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini? Popular influencer dies hours after multiple plastic surgeries

Influencer Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini died in Istanbul shortly after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures. She was 31. Ana had traveled to Turkey from Mozambique with her husband, Elgar Sueia, for surgeries including liposuction, breast augmentation, and a nose job, according to People. Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, who boasted over 797,000 followers on Instagram, tragically died hours after undergoing multiple plastic surgeries(Instagram/ @anabmusic)

The procedures were arranged through a promotional agreement with Tusa Hospital, where Ana was supposed to promote the clinic in exchange for the surgeries. However, what was meant to be a dream makeover ended in a tragedy.

Who was Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini?

Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini was a Brazilian-born singer, model, and social media influencer based in Mozambique. She had over 797,000 followers on Instagram. Ana was known for her glamorous photoshoots and interaction with fans.

Ana’s husband, Elgar Sueia, alleged that she was not properly prepared for the operations. He told Brazilian news outlet O Tempo that the surgeries were originally scheduled for June 18 but were suddenly moved up to June 15.

Ana reportedly underwent the procedures just two days after her initial consultation and had eaten before the surgery, despite fasting being a requirement.

When the surgeries ended late in the evening on June 15, Sueia was told his wife was still under anesthesia but would recover soon. Instead, he was met with confusion and concern from the clinic’s staff.

After waiting over an hour, he was informed that Ana had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest and could not be revived despite 90 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

Devastated, Sueia took to Instagram to demand answers and accountability. “Ana tragically lost her life at a private clinic in Pendik, Istanbul. She came to this country with hope and trust,” he wrote, as per a People report.

Tusa Hospital released a statement saying Ana had been informed of all necessary medical and legal details before the procedure. The hospital described her death as the result of an “unexpected complication.”

Authorities in Turkey have not issued further details, and investigations may be underway.