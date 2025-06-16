Who was Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, Salt Lake's ‘No Kings’ protest shooting victim?

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was identified as the innocent bystander who was fatally shot during a ‘No Kings’ protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday. He died in the hospital, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said. The suspect in the shooting incident has been identified as Arturo Gamboa. The 24-year-old has been taken into custody. Demonstrators carry signs and chant while marching during a “No Kings” protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Amanda Barrett)(AP)

"Our victim was not the intended target," Redd said during a press conference. He further added that Ah Loo, 39, was just participating in the march. The official noted that the victim was mistakenly shot by one of two event peacekeepers. Gamboa could be seen running toward the crowd with a rifle.

Witnesses said that the suspect pulled the rifle before raising it in a firing position and moving toward a crowd. One of the men in vests fired three time, striking Gamboa and the victim.

Read More: Donald Trump's Hollywood cameo mercilessly mocked during ‘No Kings’ protest: ‘You s***ed’

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, widely known as Afa Ah Loo, was a Samoan fashion designer and Utah resident, according to reports. As per channel2now.com, he was born in 1986 and was of Samoan descent and lived in Clearfield, Utah, a suburb north of Salt Lake City. Utah State Rep. Tyler Clancy (R-Pleasant Grove) called him “a wonderful man & father who looked out for his community".

On Saturday, he was at the ‘No Kings’ protest near 151 S. State Street in Salt Lake City. After the shooting, Gamboa was arrested with a rifle and gas mask, was charged with murder for creating a “grave risk of death,” despite not firing his weapon.

Read More: What is ‘Theratrumpy’? Old man at ‘No Kings’ protest in California beats Trump doll to get his anger out; Watch

The peacekeepers, who cooperated with police, faced no charges. The investigation continues, with no motive yet established for Gamboa’s actions.

The ‘No Kings’ march, part of nationwide demonstrations against Trump’s immigration raids and military parade, was largely peaceful until the shooting. Mayor Erin Mendenhall called the shooting “horrific,” emphasizing it did not reflect Salt Lake City’s values. Governor Spencer Cox described it as a “deeply troubling act of violence,” offering condolences.