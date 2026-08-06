Who was Austin Abdelnabi? Trump rally crowd boos as Nevada Gov. honors Las Vegas officer killed in shootout

A 30-year-old Las Vegas police officer, identified as Austin Abdelnabi, died Tuesday afternoon, August 4, following a gun battle with an armed suspect in the east valley, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, according to Police1. A video doing the rounds on X shows a crowd booing as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo began to honor Abdelnabi on stage at a rally in Las Vegas, where he appeared together with President Donald Trump.

Who was Austin Abdelnabi (L)? Trump rally crowd boos as Nevada Gov. honors Las Vegas officer killed in shootout (@LVMPD/X)

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Lombardo, a first-term Republican governor up for re-election this year, began to say, “So I know the pastor spoke about Officer Abdelnabi…”

The Trump rally crowd immediately booed, and Lombardo intervened, saying, “No. We're not booing him. He's the officer that passed away here recently.”

Who was Austin Abdelnabi?

According to his LinkedIn page, Abdelnabi served in the Marine Corps from August 2014 to August 2018. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from Clemson University in 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} McMahill said that the officer had been with Metro since November 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McMahill said that the officer had been with Metro since November 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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The Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team displayed Abdelnabi’s name on the scoreboard at Las Vegas Ballpark. They held a moment of silence for him Tuesday night.

McMahill said in a briefing outside University Medical Center on Tuesday evening that a caller reported at 3:57 pm that someone who appeared intoxicated was waving a firearm in a business. The call involved a business in the 4500 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

In a separate briefing, Metro Capt. Adam Seely said that police received multiple reports of a person walking near the intersection of Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue while erratically waving a firearm. The officers eventually located the suspect in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Interstate 11, which is south of where the first call came in from.

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The suspect “immediately opened fire upon officers” after officers contacted the suspect, according to Seely. At least one officer returned fire toward the suspect.

The officer who died was shot, and was one of the initial responders, Seely said. The suspect was killed too.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department honored Abdelnabi in an X post.

“The last 24 hours have been incredibly difficult as we begin honoring the life and service of LVMPD Officer Austin Abdelnabi,” reads the post. “We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, and support from our community, our law enforcement partners, and those across the country. Your kind words, tributes, and acts of compassion have provided comfort to Officer Abdelnabi's family and to every member of the LVMPD during this heartbreaking time.”

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It adds, “As we continue to mourn, we ask that you keep Officer Abdelnabi's wife, loved ones, friends, and our entire department in your thoughts. Thank you for standing with us. Your support means more than words can express, and together, we will continue to honor Officer Abdelnabi's life, service, and sacrifice.”

The department wrote in another post, “Officer Abdelnabi was a 30-year-old Marine Corps veteran who dedicated his life to serving both his country and his community. After joining the LVMPD in November 2023, he was assigned to the Southeast Area Command, where his infectious laugh, larger-than-life personality, and genuine compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. Above all, he cherished his wife, Sage, with whom he shared eight years of marriage. On August 4, 2026, Officer Abdelnabi was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call involving a person with a gun.”

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Lombardo also honored the fallen officer in an X post.

“In times like these, we must come together to stand with the brave men and women who put on the badge every day to protect our communities,” he wrote. “Donna and I are praying for Officer Abdelnabi's family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this heartbreaking time.”

Lombardo added, “The next time you see a law enforcement officer, thank them for their service, sacrifice, and commitment to keeping Nevada safe.”