One police officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting near an Indiana high school Monday, February 16. An armed suspect, who is on the run, was later identified by Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine as 47-year-old Kenneth Terrell Johnson, according to Fox 2 Now. Who is Kenneth Terrell Johnson? Beech Grove shooter identified after one Indiana cop killed, another injured (Pexel - representational image)

The officer who died in the shooting was identified by Beech Grove Police Department as 33-year-old Brian Elliott, who had been a BGPD officer for two years. He served with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department earlier, and was described as a “Beech Grove kid” who always wanted to be a Beech Grove police officer.

The injured officer is expected to survive, according to BGPD.

Who is Kenneth Terrell Johnson? Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were initially looking for an “armed, wanted suspect” in Beech Grove, Indiana, officials said Monday.

Read More | Robert Dorgan's photos surface amid reports Pawtucket shooter was dressed in ‘women’s clothing’

Johnjon has been described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has a slender build, and was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, Perrine said. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, according to WSBT.

“Residents should shelter in place and lock their doors,” an IMPD statement read. “Report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.”

What we know about the shooting Police learned of the shooting after a 911 call placed at 5:37 pm for a “disturbance” at 140 Diplomat Court. Authorities reclassified the situation as “gunshot scene unsafe” just after 5:45 pm, just minutes after the 911 call.

Read More | Did Pawtucket shooter have mental health issues? Gunman's daughter speaks out, claims dad was ‘very sick’

Perrine said that the suspect, later identified as Johnson, allegedly opened fire on the two officers while they were responding to a nearby housing complex for a disturbance occurring inside an apartment unit. IMPD said around 6:10 pm that Emerson Avenue was shut down from Churchman Avenue all the way to Interstate 465. People were urged to look for alternate routes and avoid the area.

On Monday evening, helicopters, K9s and other police resources were deployed. Police have advised the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity they might witness.