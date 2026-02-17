Beech Grove police shooting: Officers shot near high school, manhunt underway for suspect in Marion County

The IMPD described the shooting suspect as "an approximately 30-year-old black male wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes." An earlier update asked residents to shelter in place as the manhunt continues.

The suspect, believed to be "armed and dangerous," is on the run, and a manhunt is underway, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said, adding that they are assisting Beech Grove PD with the manhunt.

Two officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were shot near Beech Grove High School in Marion County, Indiana on Monday afternoon, and the suspect is on the run. The incident took place at Diplomat Court near the school.

Local Fox affiliate, Fox59, reported that the police were called to the scene of the incident at 5:37pm local time. The alert was elevated to a manhunt at around 5:45pm.

The IMPD said that Emerson Avenue closed from Churchman Avenue all the way to I-465 and drivers and pedestrians were asked to take alternative routes.

The current condition of the injured officers are unknown. A media staging has been set at Regions Bank at Emerson and Hornet where more information on the incident will be provided.

Beech Grove High School is located at 5330 Hornet Ave in Beech Grove, on the city’s east side near Diplomat Court.