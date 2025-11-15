Who was Diana Areas? 39-year-old nutrition influencer dies after tragic fall from apartment building

Diana Areas, a popular nutritionist and influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram, tragically passed away after falling from the top of a building early Thursday morning, as reported by The Daily Mail. The incident occurred around 6:30 am, when she was found with multiple injuries and later transported to the hospital in “moderate condition,” according to the fire department. Nutrition influencer Diana Areas dies after falling from a building in Brazil.(dianaareasnutri/ Instagram)

Also Read: Jeff Burkhart cause of death revealed? Tennessee State Rep passes away at 63

Diana Areas allegedly fled hospital

The 39-year-old allegedly fled the hospital and made her way back to her apartment building, according to NeedToKnow. She was later deceased in a shared area of the Unique Towers condominium in Campos dos Goytacazes, a city northeast of Rio de Janeiro. A representative from Hospital Ferreira Machado confirmed that Diana had exited the facility without authorization.

Her body was transferred to the Legal Medical Institution in Campos shortly after midday, and authorities have since opened an investigation to determine the cause of her death, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Also Read: BYU's Kennard Davis Jr. arrested on suspicion of DUI ahead of clash with UConn

About Diana Areas

Areas had built a devoted following on social media, where she frequently posted fitness routines and nutrition advice aimed at “transforming bodies and minds,” as she described on her Instagram profile. Her feed featured energetic workout clips and confident bikini photos, as reported by The New York Post.

Her profile also highlights her participation in numerous bodybuilding competitions, showcasing her long-standing dedication to fitness. Just five days before her death, she had promoted an upcoming summer challenge, inviting her followers to take part. The final post has since been flooded with heartfelt messages and tributes from fans.