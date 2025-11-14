Kennard Davis Jr., a starter for BYU's top 10 basketball team this season, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, according to a release from local police, reported ESPN. The arrest comes just days before No. 7 BYU is scheduled to face No.3 UConn on Saturday in one of the biggest nonconference games of the year. BYU basketball player Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested for DUI after a crash in Utah. (Photo by CHRIS GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kennard Davis Jr. arrested on suspicion of DUI

According to Provo police, Davis, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Southern Illinois, was transported to the station and later charged with DUI following the crash. He was treated for “minor" injuries, and his vehicle was impounded. Janna-Lee Holland, a spokesperson for the Provo police, told ESPN on Friday that “the other party” involved in the crash did not have any serious injuries.

On Friday, BYU said, “We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation,” in a statement.

On Saturday, BYU is set to clash with UConn in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. The game also marks a homecoming for BYU star AJ Dybantsa, a Boston native who is considered a potential No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft.

A BYU spokesperson stated that the school will not disclose whether Dacis joined the team for Saturday's game in Boston.

BYU's honor code

While facing a DUI charge can have significant consequences for any athlete, Davis' situation is further complicated by BYU's strict honor code. As teh flagship university of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU's honor code mandates that every student must make “a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse,” as reported by ESPN. Violating these rules can lead to severe penalties, including dismissal from the university, as outlined in the honor code.