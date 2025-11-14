Brenay Kennard ordered by NC court to pay $1.75M in cheating lawsuit; TikToker's controversy explained

A jury in Durham County Superior Court, North Carolina, has ordered social media influencer Brenay Kennard to pay $1.75 million in damages to Akira Montague. Brenay Kennard and Timothy Montague (Left), and Akira Montague (Right)(TikTok, Face2Face Africa)

Montague is the ex-wife of Kennard's then-manager and alleged partner, Tim Montague

Kennard, who has more than 3 million followers on TikTok, has to pay $1.5 million awarded for alienation of affection and $250,000 for criminal conversation.

Kennard allegedly engaged in sexual relationship with Tim Montague

Akira Montague’s suit alleged that Kennard engaged in a sexual relationship with her husband during their marriage, thereby depriving her of “the affection, society and consortium” of a spouse.

North Carolina is one of only a handful of states that retain the torts of alienation of affection and criminal conversation. The law allows a spouse to sue a third party for knowingly interfering in a marital relationship.

Akira Montague asserted that Kennard began creating social-media content with Tim Montague while he remained married. She alleged that Kennard posted images of the children without Akira’s consent, and publicly flaunted their relationship, the PEOPLE reported.

According to the New York Post, Kennard, who represented herself in court, defended that the marriage had already deteriorated and that she could not be held responsible for its breakdown.

Nonetheless, the jury sided with the plaintiff after deliberating for less than two hours, PEOPLE reported.

Kennard labelled the verdict “outrageous”

Kennard labelled the verdict “outrageous” and “all about money,” claiming that Akira had known the marriage was effectively over.

Robonetta Jones, Akira's attorney, said, “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well.”