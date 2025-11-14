Jeff Burkhart cause of death revealed? Tennessee State Rep passes away at 63

Jeff Burkhart, a former Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, passed away on Thursday night, as reported by The US Sun. Authorities were called to his property in Clarksville, located about an hour from Nashville, on Friday at 7 am, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Jeff Burkhart, former Tennessee House member, passes away at 63.(@tnhousegop/X)

Jeff Burkhart cause of death revealed?

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the cause of death has not yet been disclosed. At the time of his passing, Burkhart was in the midst of his second term representing Tennessee's 75th district, having first been elected in 2022.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn mourned the loss of Burkhart, remembering him as a “good friend who always showed up to help others.” She said, “He loved representing Montgomery County and was fully dedicated to improving the lives of those he represented,” in a statement. She added, "My condolences to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.”

The Tennessee GOP expressed its sorrow, stating it is “deeply saddened by the passing of our dear colleague.” The Group added, ”He served with dedication, humility, and a genuine love for the people of Montgomery County and the great state of Tennessee."

Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons described Burkhart as a “beloved member of our legislative family." He added, "Rep. Burkhart was an exemplary public servant and champion for the families of Montgomery County. He touched many lives with his service and will be dearly missed by all in our State Capitol.”

Jeff Burkhart career

A Montgomery County native, he began his career as a firefighter before transitioning into the construction industry and eventually launching a real estate development business.

The self-made man entered politics in 2008 with his election to the city council. He went on to win reelection in both 2012 and 2016. According to Clarksville Now, Burkhart is survived by his wife, Cindy Greene, and daughter Meredith Grace Burkhart.