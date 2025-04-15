Who was Dwayne Eduh? Walmart employee dies after killing 2 coworkers, injuring 1 at Newton County store

Dwayne Eduh, a 24-year-old man who was suspected of killing two Walmart coworkers in Georgia and wounding a third person, died after shooting himself in South Carolina, authorities stated on Monday. Dawyne Eduh escaped following the shooting at the Covington supercenter on Friday.(AP)

Eduh escaped following the shooting at the Covington supercenter on Friday. In a statement, the Newton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that the suspect had a confrontation with officers from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina state troopers near Aiken a few hours later.

Dwayne Eduh killed Khalaf Barksdale and Akeela Clarke

Eduh is charged with killing 21-year-old Khalaf Barksdale and 19-year-old Akeela Clarke and wounding 29-year-old Ryan Bradley, who was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition.

According to the statement from the sheriff's office, Eduh walked outside the building and returned back with a firearm. He then shot his two coworkers. He then broke into another co-worker's house and shot her dead.

“So apparently he kicked the door, and he made it upstairs and he kicked my bed, and she ran in my room. He closed the bedroom door. Akila closed the bedroom door, and he shot through the bedroom door, and then he kicked in my bedroom door that opened up, and he applied about 7 to 8 shots in front of me,” said Akila's mother Samantha Clarke, as per WRDW-TV.

Dwayne Eduh died after being caught in Aiken

Caitlin Jett, a spokesman for the Newton County Sheriff's Office, said that Eduh shot himself when he was apprehended by police and was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died on Sunday due to self-harm injuries, Jett told USA Today on Monday.

“This was not an active shooter situation,” the Sheriff's Office said. “The suspect specifically targeted individuals he knew.”

Meanwhile, Walmart told the USA Today: “There's no place for violence in our stores. We're focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation.”

There will be an autopsy in Newberry on Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

The Walmart store was closed for business at the time of the incident and only staff members were inside.