Who was Jada West? 12-year-old Georgia girl dies after fight near school bus stop; video surfaces

A 12-year-old Georgia student, identified as Jada West, has died days after a fight with another child near a school bus stop in Douglas County, prompting a police investigation.

Jada West was a student at Mason Creek Middle School. She was hospitalized with a severe brain injury following the altercation last week and later died in an Atlanta children’s hospital, according to local media reports.

Douglas County School System said the fight occurred off campus and outside school hours. Authorities in Villa Rica confirmed that the incident is under investigation by the Villa Rica Police Department.

Who was Jada West? Jada West was a 12-year-old middle school student in Douglas County, Georgia, remembered by family and classmates as a bright child whose life was cut short after the violent incident.

According to a lengthy account of the incident shared by Jada's aunt on TikTok, Jada got into a fight with another student after both children got off a school bus last Thursday.

In the brief video that was shared by her aunt, Jada can be seen shouting, "I don't know why y'all getting off the bus," after being dropped off, and then vowing to fight anyone who attempted to approach her physically. The family claims that a fight broke out after, but the video does not depict what happened next.

According to Jada's family, she had been the victim of persistent bullying and a group of children followed her off the school bus before the altercation turned violent. Douglas County authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether or not charges will be brought.

Her aunt said that before Jada could even reach her house, she passed out after escaping the fight.