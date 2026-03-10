Who was Jada West? 12-year-old Georgia girl dies after fight near school bus stop; video surfaces
Jada West, a 12-year-old Georgia student, passed away after suffering a severe brain injury from a fight near a school bus stop.
A 12-year-old Georgia student, identified as Jada West, has died days after a fight with another child near a school bus stop in Douglas County, prompting a police investigation.
Jada West was a student at Mason Creek Middle School. She was hospitalized with a severe brain injury following the altercation last week and later died in an Atlanta children’s hospital, according to local media reports.
Douglas County School System said the fight occurred off campus and outside school hours. Authorities in Villa Rica confirmed that the incident is under investigation by the Villa Rica Police Department.
Who was Jada West?
Jada West was a 12-year-old middle school student in Douglas County, Georgia, remembered by family and classmates as a bright child whose life was cut short after the violent incident.
According to a lengthy account of the incident shared by Jada's aunt on TikTok, Jada got into a fight with another student after both children got off a school bus last Thursday.
In the brief video that was shared by her aunt, Jada can be seen shouting, "I don't know why y'all getting off the bus," after being dropped off, and then vowing to fight anyone who attempted to approach her physically. The family claims that a fight broke out after, but the video does not depict what happened next.
According to Jada's family, she had been the victim of persistent bullying and a group of children followed her off the school bus before the altercation turned violent. Douglas County authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether or not charges will be brought.
Her aunt said that before Jada could even reach her house, she passed out after escaping the fight.
Jada West passed away after suffering a brain injury
According to Jada's aunt's statement on TikTok, the fight escalated after the bus ride home, leaving West seriously injured. She was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta, where doctors treated her in the intensive care unit for brain trauma.
The family revealed Jada's death after she spent days in the hospital, leaving loved ones distraught and in search of clarity. In their statement, they questioned why the fight had not been broken up sooner by the adults present and claimed that the situation should never have been allowed to go as badly as it did.
The family is now demanding an investigation and stating that the city, the school system, and other parties may face legal action.
The Douglas County School System confirmed the student’s death in a statement expressing condolences to the family. In a statement, they wrote, “She will be remembered by her teachers, her classmates, and all who knew her.”
They further said, “This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department.”
