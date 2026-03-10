Who is Steve Jahn? Suspect identified in fatal Tredyffrin shooting; officials call it a 'random attack'
Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe has not released the victim's name yet.
Steve Christian Jahn has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania.
Late Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., police rushed to the scene of a reported car crash near Contention Lane and Old State Road. There, officers found a woman shot inside her SUV. They gave her immediate aid and rushed her to Paoli Hospital, where she died on Sunday.
Investigators believe she crashed into a pole after being shot.
"Her family is grieving. They need some time to process this unspeakable tragedy," he said.
Neighbors told NBC 10 the victim was a mother who lived in the neighborhood where she was killed.
Corey Han, a neighbor who heard the shooting, told the outlet, "I heard a really loud bang outside my window. Usually nothing that dangerous happens in this neighborhood and I go for walks. It’s unsettling for me.”
Steve Christian Jahn arrested
Steve Jahn, 44 and homeless, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is now held at Chester County Prison without bail. He faces charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and weapons offenses.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 23. Court records show no attorney listed for him yet. The DA stressed that Jahn acted alone. There seems to be no prior connection between him and the victim.
"This was a random act of violence in our community," Barrena-Sarobe said. “And it's just been an unspeakable tragedy that our detectives have worked around the clock to solve.”
The motive remains unclear.
"I just want to emphasize that the community is safe," Barrena-Sarobe said.
Tredyffrin Township police and the Chester County DA's office continue the investigation.
