Who was James Dobson? Psychologist and Evangelical leader dies at 89

Dr James Dobson, a child psychologist and a far-right Christian broadcaster, died on August 21 at his Colorado Springs home. He was 89 years old. The Dr James Family Institute (JDFI) confirmed his passing but did not disclose the cause of death. Dr. James Dobson, founder and chairman of Focus on the Family, died at 89(AP)

JDFI, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Dr. Dobson’s unwavering faith and tireless devotion to the family shaped generations.” The organization will be honoring the influential religious leader’s legacy. “We invite you to join us in prayer and in carrying this mission forward,” their statement added.

Fox News report quoted Gary Bauer, senior VP of Public Policy at JDFI, saying that Dobson, who waged a war against homosexuality, shaped the way generations viewed faith, family, and culture.

Who was James Dobson?

According to another New York Times report, Dobson, born in 1936 in Louisiana’s Shreveport, became one of the most prominent evangelical voices in the United States. However, before that, he was a professor of paediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and a psychologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In 1970, he published a book, Dare to Discipline, which promoted the use of corporal punishment in moderation. It positioned him as a counterpoint to Dr Benjamin Spock’s gentle parenting philosophy.

Focus on the Family

In 1977, he founded the religious, conservative ministry Focus on the Family. According to the NYT, the organization mushroomed into a $140 million multimedia empire that produced radio programs, magazines, films, and more than 70 books authored by Dobson.

During its peak in the 1990s, his ‘Focus on the Family’ broadcasts were airing on nearly 2000 stations and reached 220 million persons in 157 nations after it was translated into multiple languages. Moreover, Dobson’s influence extended far beyond church walls.

Political and cultural influence

According to the Associated Press report, Dobson, who also staunchly opposed abortion, has been an adviser to five presidents of the US. He also served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board and frequently commented during public policy debates.

Dobson, in 2010, left the Family and launched another foundation under his name and continued work through Family Talk Radio, which still has half a million listeners weekly, AP report added.

Family and survivors

Dobson is survived by his wife, Shirley Dobson, their two children, Danae and Ryan, daughter-in-law Laura, and two grandchildren, the AP report stated.

