Who was John Alford? Disgraced actor from London's Burning dies in prison at 54

Disgraced former British television actor John Alford has passed away in prison, two months following his imprisonment for the sexual assault of two teenage girls. John Alford, former star of Grange Hill and London's Burning, died in prison two months after being convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls. (Hertfordshire Police)

The 54-year-old former actor from Grange Hill and London's Burning was discovered deceased at HMP Bure in Norfolk.

Alford, whose birth name was John Shannon, received a sentence of 8.5 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting the two teenagers, aged 15 and 14.

“John Shannon died in prison on 13 March 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate,” BBC reported, citing a Prison Service spokesman.

Prison personnel attempted to wake up Alford from his sleep before coming to the realization that the actor had passed away.

“He didn’t wake up in the morning. He was in his bed and they thought he was just asleep,” a source informed The Sun. “When they tried to wake him there was no response and they realized he was dead.”

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Who was John Alford? Alford of Holloway faced trial at St Albans Crown Court using his real name in September 2025.

A jury was informed that the celebrity purchased a bottle of vodka for two teenage girls, which they consumed at a friend's residence in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in April 2022.

He was convicted on four charges of sexual activity with the younger girl, as well as sexual assault and assault by penetration against the older teenager.

He was sentenced to prison two months ago on January 14, as Recorder Caroline Overton stated that the offenses had a "significant and ongoing impact" on the lives of his victims.

In 1985, he became a part of the beloved BBC Children's series Grange Hill, portraying the rebellious first-year student Robbie Wright, remaining with the show until 1989.

However, his most recognized role emerged in 1993 when he joined the cast of the ITV drama London's Burning during its sixth season.

The well-liked series focused on members of the London Fire Brigade, where he portrayed firefighter Billy Ray, significantly elevating his public profile, leading to the launch of his pop career by 1996.

However, Alford was dismissed from the series and sentenced to nine months in prison after being found guilty of supplying cocaine and cannabis to an undercover journalist from News of the World in 1997.

“John Shannon was fully aware of the girls' ages, yet he chose to exploit them – giving them alcohol and then committing sexual offences against them,” stated prosecutor Chris White to the judges during his trial in September.

He had refuted the allegations, and upon the announcement of the verdicts, he placed his head in his hands and exclaimed, ""wrong, I didn't do this."