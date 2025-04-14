Who was Joy Saini, Indian-origin doctor killed in Copake, New York plane crash?

Joy Saini, an Indian-origin doctor, was among six people killed in a plane crash in Copake, New York on Saturday. A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, carrying a family of physicians and student-athletes on a trip to the Catskills for Passover, went down shortly after noon in a muddy field. Indian-origin Dr Joy Saini and her family members died in the plane crash in Copake, New York(AP)

The Associated Press cited family sources to identify the victims as former MIT soccer player Karenna Groff, her father Dr Michael Groff; her mother, Dr. Joy Saini; her brother Jared Groff, and his partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna's boyfriend, James Santoro.

According to Mid Hudson News, a representative of the victims said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved family members Michael, Jared, and Karenna Groff, Joy Saini, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and James Santoro who died tragically in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Columbia County, New York. We will remember them as the six brilliant, dynamic, and loving people that they were.”

Who was Dr Joy Saini?

Mid Hudson News further cited family sources to add that Joy Saini was born in Punjab, India and immigrated with her parents - Kuljit and Gurdev Singh. She was a pelvic surgeon and founded Boston Pelvic Health and Wellness, championing women’s health.

Dr Saini earned her medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her husband, Michael Groff, a fellow student who became an esteemed neurosurgeon. Michael, an avid pilot since learning to fly at 16 under his father’s guidance, shared a passion for aviation. Joy and Michael leave behind their daughter, Anika; Michael’s parents, Stephen and Gebena Groff; Joy’s mother, Kuljit; and siblings Rinne Groff (married to David Becker), Yram Groff (married to Merris), and Prashant Saini (married to Jennifer Cooper), along with their extended family.