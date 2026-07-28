Who was Junior Cee Niko Semo? One of Seattle Center mass shooters ID'd, was among 3 killed

One of the victims of the Seattle Center shooting has been identified as Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19, who was also among one of the shooters. Police said that at least three people opened fire. A 15-year-old boy has already been arrested, and police are searching for another suspected gunman.

Vendors clean up the day after a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Semo was one of the three people killed at a food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, Sunday night, July 26. The incident reportedly took place at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival.

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The two other people who were killed, besides Semo, were identified as Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, and Ashley Whitehead, 56, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. According to officials, all three of them died from gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides. Villalba and Semo were pronounced dead at the scene, and Whitehead died later at Harborview Medical Center. All of them were residents of Seattle.

Who was Junior Cee Niko Semo?

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{{^usCountry}} A police report filed with the court stated that detectives believe the 15-year-old suspect and Semo exchanged gunfire during the incident. It said that "at least one other unknown suspect" was also involved in the shootout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police report filed with the court stated that detectives believe the 15-year-old suspect and Semo exchanged gunfire during the incident. It said that "at least one other unknown suspect" was also involved in the shootout. {{/usCountry}}

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The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Semo had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, per KOMO News.

On Monday, July 27, a King County judge ordered the 15-year-old suspect to remain in secure detention. Judge Tanya L. Thorp found probable cause for three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen waived his appearance in court.

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Defense attorney Hong Tran argued during the hearing that there was insufficient evidence in the probable cause statement to support three counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Thorp has ordered that teenagers have no contact with the victims or Seattle Center.

Four others wounded during the shooting included a two-year-old boy who remained in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center. Two other adults have since been discharged, and one woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Later, a 27-year-old man later arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police have yet to confirm if his injuries were connected to the Seattle Center shooting.

Washington law says that prosecutors may seek a discretionary decline hearing to determine whether the 15-year-old should be tried as an adult. The process may take months or even years, in some cases.