A woman who died in a massive house fire in Needham, Massachusetts, early on Christmas Eve has been identified as Syracuse University senior Kayla Renee Corrigan, 21. A GoFundMe has been launched after Corrigan’s death. Who was Kayla Renee Corrigan? GoFundMe launched for 21-year-old woman killed in Needham MA fire (GoFundMe)

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the cause of the fire at 28 Woodworth Road remains undetermined at the moment, NBC Boston reported. However, preliminary evidence indicates that it began in the home's garage and was accidental, and not suspicious.

The deadly blaze is being jointly investigated by the Needham Fire Department, Needham Police, Massachusetts State Police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, and state police assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Who was Kayla Renee Corrigan?

Corrigan was a student at the Whitman School of Management, where she was pursuing a degree in marketing management, according to The Deadly Orange. She was also a member of Syracuse University’s chapter of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

Syracuse University Senior Vice President and Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves said in an email to students, “Kayla immersed herself into internships strengthening her understanding of navigating marketing decisions in an evolving global landscape.”

The GoFundMe describes Corrigan as “a beautiful 21 year old girl who was deeply loved by many.” “Her absence has left a space that can never be filled. We will carry her memory with us always,” adds the page.

“In addition to losing someone we all love dearly, the fire destroyed their home and their belongings, leaving them facing both emotional devastation and sudden financial hardship. Their lives were changed in an instant,” the page notes.

Funds are being raised to help the Corrigan family “cover funeral and memorial expenses, temporary housing, and basic necessities.”

At the time of writing this article, $144,077 had been raised of the 150K target.