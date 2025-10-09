Britney Gard, a mother of two who had been missing since a suspicious fire broke out at her Indiana home a week ago, has been found, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The 46-year-old’s family had been desperate for answers, and had claimed something “bigger” might have happened to her. Britney Gard update: Indiana mom who vanished after ‘suspicious’ house fire found in ‘wooded area’ (Find Britney Gard/Facebook)

“Britney Gard has been located in a wooded area 2.5 miles from her residence. She is being cleared by medical staff now,” the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. “No further details are available at this time.”

What happened to Britney Gard?

Firefighters arrived at Gard’s home in Bainbridge on Tuesday, September 30, to put out a small fire. However, they found no one home. Gard’s car and purse were still there. Gard had been listed as missing and endangered, according to People.

Read More | Where are Nolan & Landon Eastridge? New Orleans cops searching for brothers, 8 & 4, who disappeared amid custody dispute

“I feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know and someone knows something,” Gard’s sister Stephanie Bowen had previously said, according to WRTV.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post hours before Britney was found, “The fire location in the home was investigated by Avon Fire Department Investigators, and they have made preliminary indications that the fire is suspicious in nature. No further information will be released in reference to the fire as an active investigation into the circumstances of fire continues and the final determination of investigators is still pending.”

Read More | Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys

It added, “The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working with Ms. Gard's family in attempts to make contact with her. Several local, state, and federal investigative assets have been utilized in further efforts to find Ms. Gard. Recently the Civil Air Patrol worked closely with our all-volunteer Putnam County Community Emergency Response Team to properly search the standing crop fields and wooded areas surrounding Britney Gard’s home, including the search of approximately 75 acres of standing corn row by row. Conservation Officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have also worked diligently conducting thorough searches of the ponds at the residence and in the surrounding area. Additionally, several drones from local emergency organizations and police departments have been utilized in the search of the area since the night of the fire. Putnam County Sheriff's Office detectives continue to work with the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team and the Indiana State Police looking for any leads into the current and past locations of any and all devices that could lead investigators to the location of Britney Gard.”

A Facebook page, Find Britney Gard, had been set up to raise awareness about the case. A recent post on the page reads, “Thank you to everyone who helped bring our sister home!”