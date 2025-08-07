Who was Lauren Semanchik? GoFundMe launched to support New Jersey vet fatally shot by state trooper ex-boyfriend

A New Jersey State Police lieutenant who once served on Governor Phil Murphy’s security detail is facing murder charges after allegedly following his ex-girlfriend home from work and fatally shooting her and her new boyfriend on Friday evening. The girl is identified as Dr. Lauren Semanchik, and her new boyfriend is Tyler Webb, as reported by NBC News. Dr. Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb were found dead; the police lieutenant accused of their murder was later found deceased in his SUV.(https://www.gofundme.com/)

According to a news release shared by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred near a residence in the Pittstown section of Franklin Township. The two were found dead on Saturday with apparent gunshot wounds. The prosecutors said that Police Lt. Ricardo Jorge Santos is accused of Semanchik and Webb's murder before he killed himself. He was found dead inside a White Mercedes SUV, which was parked in Piscataway.

About Lauren Semanchik

The 33-year-old Semanchik was a veterinarian by profession. She grew up in Tewksbury, NJ, and began her career as a Veterinarian with her job at Oldwick Animal Hospital while she was still in high school, as reported by The Bergen Record. Shemanchik went on to earn her Microbiology degree, and then her veterinary degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Semanchik was especially passionate about geriatric and end-of-life care, internal medicine, and dentistry, and she participated in community outreach to support both pets and people. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Shemanchik, she was working at Long Valley Animal Hospital, and the account was set up by her team there.

Her colleagues shared that Shemanchik was “Deeply and unequivocally loved by her family, friends, co-workers, clients, furry patients, classmates, and anyone who had the pleasure of conversing with her or getting a glimpse of her rockstar smile and genuine kindness," according to her Go FundMe page which has raised $61,366 so far of their $70,000 target.