Thu, Aug 07, 2025
2 Indian nationals crossing international border illegally apprehended by US Border Patrol agents in Bridgewater

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 07:31 am IST

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated that "Border Patrol agents in Maine have only encountered 15 Indian nationals in the previous three fiscal years.”

US Border Patrol agents apprehended two Indian nationals from the Houlton Sector Friday, August 1. The two were apprehended after crossing the international border illegally on foot near Bridgewater, Maine.

2 Indian nationals crossing the international border illegally apprehended by US Border Patrol agents in Bridgewater (Pixabay - representational image)
2 Indian nationals crossing the international border illegally apprehended by US Border Patrol agents in Bridgewater (Pixabay - representational image)

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “The illegal aliens face prosecution under 8 U.S. Code § 1325 and will also be placed into removal proceedings. These apprehensions are unique in that Border Patrol agents in Maine have only encountered 15 Indian nationals in the previous three fiscal years.”

It added that Border Patrol agents are alert while patrolling the border, and are “using all the tools at their disposal to execute the mission of establishing the most secure border in national history.” In an attempt to support this effort, Maine recently hired new Border Patrol agents.

“While the U.S. Border Patrol is experiencing record breaking low numbers of illegal crossings, some individuals still attempt to violate our laws. If you cross our borders illegally you will be apprehended, prosecuted and deported back to your country of origin,” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley.

‘If you enter the United States illegally, you will be apprehended’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a stern message: “If you enter the United States illegally, you will be apprehended, and the appropriate consequences will be enforced under the law.” It added that it is offering a voluntary and incentivized process for people who are legally in the US, to return to their home country or another country that is ready to accept them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, “Participants can use the CBP Home app to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible individuals may qualify for travel assistance, document support, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any individual who uses the app and confirms their departure through it will receive a $1,000 stipend. To begin the process, visit the CBP Home app at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
