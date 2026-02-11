Who was Lucy Harrison? British daughter fatally shot by Texas dad over ‘heated’ Trump argument

Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old woman with a British passport, was fatally shot by her American father at his home in suburban Dallas, Texas on January 10. Harrison's boyfriend, Sam Littler, pursued the case in Cheshire, England, after he claimed Texas authorities did not pursue criminal charges against the father, Kris Harrison. 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was shot by her father Kris Harrison at his Dallas home. (Cheshire Police)

Littler's case was heard at an inquest in the Cheshire Coroner's Court. He claimed that Kris and Lucy had a "big argument about Trump" at the residence in Prosper, near Dallas. Little claims the argument led to a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

Kris Harrison, however, disputed the allegations and claimed Lucy was shot in an accidental discharge.

Who Was Lucy Harrison? Lucy Harrison was from Warrington- a town between Manchester and Liverpool. Harrison, along with his boyfriend Sam Littler, was visiting Lucy's father and his family in Prosper last week. Littler, who is pushing for the investigation in the case in the UK, claims that the argument first broke out between Kris and Lucy on the morning of January 10.

“Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset,” Littler said. Later that day, another argument broke out between the two in the bedroom upstairs when Littler said he heard a loud bang. He alleges that he saw Lucy lying on the floor with a gunshot wound while Kris was "screaming...nonsense."

As mentioned earlier, the allegations have been disputed by Kris Harrison, who claimed that he had an alcohol relapse and Lucy was shot accidentally while he was showing her his new handgun.

“As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang," he said in a statement to the Cheshire Coroner's Court. "I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

Kris Harrison appeared at the UK court via video conferencing.