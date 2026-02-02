Is Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd named in the Epstein files? Explosive allegations explained

The newly released documents on the Department of Justice's probe into Jeffrey Epstein have embroiled Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd in controversy. Among the host of emails from and to Epstein released as part of the over 3 million pages of documents, one email seems to contain big allegations against Grady Judd. Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd.

In one of the Epstein-related emails released by the DOJ, a complainant writes that Sheriff Grady Judd was involved in her sexual assault as a child. The email is from one Christine C, who also claimed to be a victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the naming of Grady Judd was not part of any investigation, finding or evidence. Rather, it is just an allegation sent to the FBI in the form of an email by the alleged victim. However, the nature of the allegations has caused quite a storm. The email is part of the file EFTA01660666.

In the email, the victim writes: "I'm a target of the very people who raped me. In 2021 I ended up in jail and didn't know why I was there. A Sheriff Grady Judd entrapment, along with the FBI. Sheriff Grady Judd was at the church raping me as a child, and the CIA and FBI knew and did nothing to help me or my younger sister.

“The FBI knew I was raped by Epstein when I was between the ages of about 10 and 12 years old, and they knew I was gang raped by Steven Bannon and nine other men while strapped down on a table at Epstein's,” the email continued.

“These men targeted me because they made reference to me being strapped down and raped as a child. This was my punishment for telling that I saw James Bulger and Kevin Weeks kidnap a child.”