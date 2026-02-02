Is Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd named in the Epstein files? Explosive allegations explained
New DOJ Epstein files sparked controversy after an email alleged Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd abused a child, though it was uninvestigated and unsupported.
The newly released documents on the Department of Justice's probe into Jeffrey Epstein have embroiled Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd in controversy. Among the host of emails from and to Epstein released as part of the over 3 million pages of documents, one email seems to contain big allegations against Grady Judd.
In one of the Epstein-related emails released by the DOJ, a complainant writes that Sheriff Grady Judd was involved in her sexual assault as a child. The email is from one Christine C, who also claimed to be a victim of Jeffrey Epstein.
However, the naming of Grady Judd was not part of any investigation, finding or evidence. Rather, it is just an allegation sent to the FBI in the form of an email by the alleged victim. However, the nature of the allegations has caused quite a storm. The email is part of the file EFTA01660666.
In the email, the victim writes: "I'm a target of the very people who raped me. In 2021 I ended up in jail and didn't know why I was there. A Sheriff Grady Judd entrapment, along with the FBI. Sheriff Grady Judd was at the church raping me as a child, and the CIA and FBI knew and did nothing to help me or my younger sister.
“The FBI knew I was raped by Epstein when I was between the ages of about 10 and 12 years old, and they knew I was gang raped by Steven Bannon and nine other men while strapped down on a table at Epstein's,” the email continued.
“These men targeted me because they made reference to me being strapped down and raped as a child. This was my punishment for telling that I saw James Bulger and Kevin Weeks kidnap a child.”
As of this writing, Judd has not responded to the allegations.
Also read: Gabriela Rico Jiménez: Epstein files spark interest in Mexican woman's cannibalism claim video; ‘who disappeared her?’
Who Is Sheriff Grady Judd?
Grady Judd is one of the longest-serving Sheriffs in Florida. Polk County first elected Judd in 2004 and repeatedly re-elected him since then, making him one of the county’s longest-tenured sheriffs ever.
He began his law enforcement career in 1972 at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and has risen through every rank before becoming sheriff. He holds degrees including a bachelor’s and master’s, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Grady Judd is very popular on social media. His X account has nearly 180,000 followers. Judd regularly posts videos and photos from his work as a law enforcement officer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More