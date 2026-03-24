Who was Mackenzie Gunther? What we know about 2nd pilot killed in LaGuardia crash

The second Air Canada pilot killed in the LaGuardia Airport crash has been identified as Mackenzie Gunther – the first officer alongside pilot Antoine Forest on Air Canada Express Flight 8646 when it collided with a Port Authority fire truck after landing, Radio-Canada reported. Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (REUTERS)

Both Gunther and Forest died in the tragic collision, which happened when the Air Canada jet was given the go-ahead to land on Runway 4 at the same time that Port Authority cops were cleared to drive their fire truck across the same runway. The truck was responding to a separate emergency.

Who was Mackenzie Gunther? Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program at Seneca Polytechnic in Canada in 2023, the school said in a statement after the tragedy. “Through the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, he joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduation and began his professional flying career. He was the First Officer on the flight, operating as Air Canada Express, from Montreal to New York,” the statement said.

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It added, “Seneca sends our deepest condolences to Mr. Gunther’s family and friends, and to his former colleagues and professors. He will be deeply missed. To honour the memory of Mr. Gunther, flags at Seneca’s campuses will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday, March 24.”

Meanwhile, Runway 4, where the tragedy occurred, is expected to remain closed for days. Officials are now working to clear the “tremendous” amount of debris, officials said on Monday, March 23.

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About 40 of the 70 passengers and surviving crew members were rushed to the hospital. Many suffered only minor injuries.

The Air Line Pilots Association remembered Gunther and Forest as two pilots who were dedicated to the safety of the passengers. “Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646,” said Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke, according to the New York Post. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured.”