Who was Malaya Hammond? 17-year-old girl who died saving her family amid deadly Texas floods

The Texas floods have led to widespread devastation in the state. Amid several stories of bravery have emerged the story of Seventeen-year-old Malaya Grace Hammond, who lost her life in the early hours of July 5 while helping her family escape their minivan after it was swept into raging floodwaters in Burnet County, Texas. Her final act of bravery, opening the van’s rear door to free her younger siblings and a friend, has been hailed, ABC News reported. Malaya Hammond, a 17-year-old student, lost her life after helping her family escape amid Texas floods. (AP)

How Malaya Hammond bravely saved her family from floodwaters

Malaya and her family, the ABC News report said, were en route to a Christian summer camp where she was set to serve as a counselor. Her father, Matthew Hammond, told the media that the family was driving in the dark and did not realize the Cow Creek Bridge, which is usually dry, had flooded due to heavy rains.

Matthew, voice heavy with emotion, recalled that he attempted to stop the vehicle but could not, and their van plunged into the fast-moving current. Malaya, in the rear, managed to open the back door, which allowed her siblings and their friend to escape into the water. Her parents exited through the front windows, the report added.

Also Read: Texas floods: 129 dead, 160 missing as rescue efforts continue amid new rain threats

Malaya Hammond’s father recalls seeing her for last time

The ABC news report further quoted Hammond saying that Malaya kept calm even as she swept away. He added that she was floating on her back and singing a song that she planned to teach her campers. “That was the last I saw her,” an emotional Hammond told ABC.

Malaya’s body was recovered three days after they were hit by a deluge. The family, another People report stated, accompanied by friends, returned to the river to “give thanks” and find peace in her memory.

Also Read: FEMA removed buildings from Camp Mystic flood hazard maps before July 4 disaster: Report

Tributes pour in for Malaya Hammond

Malaya was described as graceful, artistic, and a natural peacemaker. She worked at a local coffee shop, loved painting with watercolors since the age of three, and had a calming presence admired by her family and peers, as per People.

Her father said she was given the middle name ‘Grace’ for a reason and added the deceased teen was ‘grace personified’. “She made everything better just by being there,” her father said. Malaya’s school, the People report added, also paid tribute to her.

A fundraiser was started to support the Hammond family with funeral costs, and it has accumulated over $136,000 so far. Malaya’s death is among the 129 confirmed fatalities recorded. Over 160 people remain unaccounted for, including Chief Michael Philips, a firefighter who responded to the Hammonds’ emergency and later went missing, the ABC news report added.

Matthew Hammond vowed to support Philips’ family in return and said, “He sacrificed himself for my family.”

FAQs

Who was Malaya Hammond?

A 17-year-old high school student, lifeguard, artist, and aspiring summer camp counselor from Texas.

How did Malaya Hammond die?

She drowned in floodwaters after helping her family escape a van that went off a bridge in Burnet County.

Was she able to save others?

Yes. Malaya opened the back of the van and helped her siblings and a friend escape into the water.

What has been done to honor Malaya Hammond?

Her school posted a tribute; her family and friends held a private remembrance by the river. A fundraiser has also been launched.

How many have died in the Texas floods?

As of now, 129 people have died and over 160 are still missing, with rescue efforts ongoing.