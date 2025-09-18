Who was Nerissa Lee? Lincoln Middle School assistant principal killed by husband, Steven Lee

The assistant principal of Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois, Nerissa Lee, was killed in a shooting allegedly by her husband, Steven Lee on Tuesday near the school. Nerissa Lee was identified on Wednesday in a statement by the Berwyn North School District 98 superintendent, Michelle Smith. Nerissa Lee (L) and Lincon Middle School (R).(Berwyn North School District and Google Maps)

The alleged gunman, Steven Lee, 54, was identified by Cook County authorities as the husband of Nerissa Lee. Berwyn Police Department said that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and Steven fatally shot himself after killing Nerissa.

Nerissa Lee's mother, 76-year-old Joycelyn Everage, who was with Nerissa in her car, was also fatally shot by Steven Lee.

Who were Nerissa and Steven Lee?

Steven Lee allegedly shot at the car with Nerissa Lee and her other just after 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, as per the Berwyn Police Department. When police arrived, they said they saw Steven Lee firing at the car with a rifle. Steven Lee also reportedly fired at the police officer, but he killed himself before they could respond.

Nerissa Lee, meanwhile, was the assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School. The school released a statement after her death saying that classes will resume starting Thursday, September 18.

The statement read:

“It is with great sadness that I announce to you that Nerissa Lee, Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School, lost her life in (Tuesday’s) tragic shooting that occurred outside Lincoln.

“Instruction at Lincoln will resume (Thursday) and counselors will be available. The wellbeing of our students and staff remains a priority. As a reminder, this was a domestic violence incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school community.

“Thank you for your support in this difficult time.”