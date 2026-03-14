Who was Phil Campbell? Motorhead guitarist dies at 64; what was his net worth?
Phil Campbell, lead guitarist of Motörhead, passed away at 64 after a long illness, leaving behind a legacy of music and cherished memories.
Phil Campbell, the veteran lead guitarist of the rock band Motörhead, has passed away at the age of 64.
The announcement of the Welsh-born guitarist's death was made on Saturday morning through a post shared by his family on the social media accounts of his band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," the statement read.
“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever," it continued.
“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time," it added.
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Who was Phil Campbell? Tributes pour in for late guitarist
Campbell was invited to join Motorhead in 1984 by lead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister, as reported by Rolling Stone. He held the position of the longest-serving guitarist with Motorhead, performing for 31 years until Lemmy's passing in 2015, which resulted in the band's disbandment.
Swedish rock drummer Mikkey Dee, who became a member of Motorhead in 1992, expressed his condolences on social media following the news of the passing of his "dear friend" and fellow band member.
"He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with," Dee stated. “His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet.”
Dee extended her best wishes to Campbell's family and friends, providing them with her support.
"Sleep well, my friend and rock soldier," he added. “Say hi to Lemmy, Würzel, Filthy and Eddie. I am sure you’ll be a crazy gang hanging out together again!”
What was Phill Campbell's net worth?
Phill Campbell has enjoyed a career spanning several decades. The guitarist has become a beloved figure among rock enthusiasts and has cultivated a substantial fanbase. However, he has not only garnered fans but has also accumulated a significant net worth. According to the Celebrity Net Worth, the Motorhead guitarist had a net worth of USD 8 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More