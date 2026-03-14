Who was Phil Campbell? Motorhead guitarist dies at 64; what was his net worth?

Phil Campbell, the veteran lead guitarist of the rock band Motörhead, has passed away at the age of 64. Phil Campbell, beloved guitarist of Motörhead, passes away at 64, leaving behind a legacy of music and cherished memories. (Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons )

The announcement of the Welsh-born guitarist's death was made on Saturday morning through a post shared by his family on the social media accounts of his band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," the statement read.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever," it continued.

“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time," it added.

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Who was Phil Campbell? Tributes pour in for late guitarist Campbell was invited to join Motorhead in 1984 by lead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister, as reported by Rolling Stone. He held the position of the longest-serving guitarist with Motorhead, performing for 31 years until Lemmy's passing in 2015, which resulted in the band's disbandment.

Swedish rock drummer Mikkey Dee, who became a member of Motorhead in 1992, expressed his condolences on social media following the news of the passing of his "dear friend" and fellow band member.

"He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with," Dee stated. “His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet.”

Dee extended her best wishes to Campbell's family and friends, providing them with her support.

"Sleep well, my friend and rock soldier," he added. “Say hi to Lemmy, Würzel, Filthy and Eddie. I am sure you’ll be a crazy gang hanging out together again!”