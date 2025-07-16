Who was Robin Kaye? American Idol music supervisor, husband shot dead in LA home

Award-winning music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on July 14 in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide. Robin Kaye was a celebrated figure in the world of television music supervision.(Representative image )

On Monday, July 14, LAPD officers responded to a welfare check request at the couple’s $5 million home in Encino after family members reported not hearing from them in four days. Upon arrival, officers noticed blood near the front entrance and, unable to make contact, broke a window to gain entry, reported TMZ.

The report added that once inside, they discovered both Kaye and Deluca with apparent gunshot wounds. They were declared dead at the scene. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the case is now being treated as a double homicide.

LA Police responded to break-in call 4 days prior

According to another report in The US Sun, just four days before their bodies were found, police were called to the residence after a neighbor spotted an unidentified individual attempting to break in, allegedly armed with a firearm. Although officers responded to the call, no foul play was detected at the time.

The connection between the earlier incident and the double homicide is under investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the intruder from Thursday is linked to the killings.

Who was Robin Kaye?

Robin Kaye was a celebrated figure in the world of television music supervision. She worked on American Idol for at least 15 seasons and was recognized with multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. According to TMZ, Kaye also worked on shows like Lip Sync Battle and Hollywood Game Night.

The US Sun report added that at the seventh Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards in 2017, Kaye said music supervision is one of those parts of the business that people are unaware even exists. She was quoted as saying, “Pretty much everything in the entertainment industry has music in it, and people just think that it’s there.”

The report also noted that Kaye’s husband, Thomas Deluca, was active in the music world and released his last album, Street Rock, in 2022. Known in the local music scene, he shared Kaye’s passion for the arts and had a devoted following. The couple resided in a home that was once owned by the late rapper Juice WRLD.